Discover the Powerful Health Effects of Onion Peel Tea

Onion is a food made up of many vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are very good for health. But those who think that you can only take advantage of the internal structure are wrong, because, amazingly, it is possible to use the peels to make teas and enjoy the benefits of this natural food even more.

What are the benefits of tea with onion skins?

Because it contains vitamins and antioxidants, tea made from onion skins contributes to health in many ways. It is effective in calming coughs: tea is rich in quercetin, an antioxidant compound that relieves cough symptoms, sore throats and flu symptoms. The substance also has anti-inflammatory and analgesic action, in addition to strengthening the body’s defenses.

Onion tea has a diuretic action, which helps to reduce fluid retention and eliminate toxins. Thanks to quercetin, which among so many benefits, contributes to lowering cholesterol and improves blood circulation.

In addition, consumption of onion skin tea contributes to having a more beautiful and youthful skin. Its antioxidant properties eliminate free radicals and reduce the effects of premature aging.

If you combine onion with garlic, the result will be a powerful natural anti-inflammatory, capable of keeping blood pressure balanced, in addition to fulfilling an antibiotic function, effective to treat inflammation in the stomach, throat and strengthen immunity.

How to make onion skin tea?

To make this tea, both red and white onion skins can be used. See the recipe for preparing 500 ml of tea.

Peel an organic onion, use 2 cloves of crushed organic garlic (optional, if you prefer) and to sweeten use honey (to taste).

Put all the ingredients in a pan and bring to a boil. When boiling, turn off the heat, cover and leave to infuse for 10 minutes. After that time, strain and sweeten to taste for drinking.