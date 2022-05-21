find out how to make the powerful blend

The aesthetic properties of aloe have been known to humans for a long time. In addition, aloe vera is also a very efficient natural healing agent and helps with skin care. However, there are several properties of this vegetable that few people know and that are as amazing as the others.

In case you are unfamiliar or familiar with the term aloe, there are other synonyms. Among them are: Aloe Vera, Caraguatá, Aloe Vera, Botica and Garden Aloe. This plant could hold the key to what your body needed and you weren’t even aware of it.

In juice or not: see what aloe is for

– Hair benefits

Well, whoever heard older people telling them to put aloe in their hair, know that this tip was right. Aloe vera is a great scalp stimulant. Thus, the hair increases fixation and decreases the chances of falling out. Remembering that the useful part of the plant is in the sticky goo that exists inside. Just apply directly to the locks and let it act for a few minutes before rinsing.

– Skin improves

Aloe Vera (Aloe Vera) is also a powerful moisturizer for the skin and hair. In addition to strengthening it, hydration will be deep. On the skin, aloe vera is one of the best products to treat sunburn and

– Looks younger

As mentioned above, aloe can stimulate collagen in the skin, especially on the face. She is able to soften expression marks, wrinkles and other signs that the skin leaves over the years.

– Cleaning

Aloe vera works as a kind of natural exfoliant. In this way, the vegetable is a great way to ensure deep cleansing for your body.

Aloe Vera Juice Recipe:

To prepare aloe vera juice, you must follow a very simple and practical step by step. The first thing that must be done is to wash the leaves of the vegetable very well and cut all the thorns that it presents.

Make a cut along the length of the sheet and remove any gel that exists inside it. Now, the only thing you have to do is beat this gel with filtered water in a blender. The ideal proportion is 100 g of aloe vera gel for 1 liter of filtered water. You can still use orange, lemon and gel to make the flavor even better.

Heads up: Before taking aloe vera juice, consult your doctor to receive the best guidance on the subject.