find out what the photographed “door” is on Mars

Last week, a photo taken on Mars stirred people’s imaginations and caused a stir on social media. Captured by the Curiosity rover’s Mast Camera, the image shows what appears to be a “door” in the middle of a Martian rock.

Did the Curiosity rover really photograph a “door” on Mars? Image: Nasa/Disclosure

Could it be an alien portal? An access to a tunnel that leads to the center of the planet? These were some of the suspicions raised by the onlookers on duty.

According to NASA, however, it’s all about perspective. “It’s a very, very, very enlarged photo of a small crack in a rock,” the agency explained to BBC News Mundo, the British broadcaster’s Spanish-language news service.

This image is part of the “Sol 3466” series, which has been published in multiple frames on the agency’s Mars Exploration Program website. Viewed in its entirety, the series changes the perspective, dimension and shape of that “door”.

“Door” photographed on Mars is just a 30cm x 45cm crack. Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

This image from another perspective, and covering a larger viewing area, shows how small is the crack that was mistaken for a “door”. Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Scientists from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) revealed that the fissure is small, about 30 cm wide by 45 cm long. “There are linear cracks throughout this outcrop, and this is a place where several linear cracks intersect.”

According to Neil Hodgson, a British researcher who studied Martian geology, it is a natural erosion of strata (rock layers formed by silt and sand). “They were deposited about 4 billion years ago in sedimentary conditions, possibly in a river or a windblown dune,” Hodgson said in an interview with Live Science.

In this particular case, a vertical crack cuts through the strata of the rock, forming the (no longer) “mysterious” crack.

