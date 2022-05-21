Gigabyte announces RTX 3070 Gaming Stealth with hidden power connectors

Project Stealth wants to do away with the exposed wires in the cabinet. Line has a custom Z690 Aorus Elite Stealth motherboard and case

In partnership with the North American PC assembler Maingear, this Friday (20th) Gigabyte announced its new Stealth product linewhich includes the motherboard Z690 Aorus Elite Stealththe video card RTX 3070 Gaming OC Stealth and also a brand new mid-tower case, called Aorus C300G Stealth Case.

All products in the Stealth line were designed to create builds with an extremely refined look, without cables and visible connectors.

For that, the Parts utilize proprietary technologies that reposition the power and data connectors on the back of the PCB (for the motherboard) and on the bottom of the graphics card.

With this repositioning, Gigabyte and Maingear plan to make the internal look of the case cleaner, hiding parts such as connectors USB, audio, ATX source and even those used to connect the front panel of the case. This should both facilitate equipment assembly and improve internal airflow to the components. Check below how the repositioned connectors on the Z690 Aorus Elite Stealth motherboard were:

Inside Project Stealth

Despite being separate pieces, the products in the Stealth line are truly designed to work together. proof of this is the Aorus C300G Stealth Case, which already comes with cutouts positioned specifically for changing the orientation of the connectors from the motherboard.

They give quick access to cable installation and make it much easier to assemble the computer as a whole. Also noteworthy are the cable ties and velcro straps that come pre-installed of manufactures.

Speaking specifically about the RTX 3070 Gaming OC Stealth GPU, Gigabyte showed that the power connections were passed to the underside of the board, which allows the direct connection of the power supply without the cables being visible. The result is a much more organized look, highlighting the internal lighting and parts such as the Liquid Cooler.

the complete package

For those who don’t want to spend time building a custom PC, the manufacturer Maingear will offer the option to purchase the factory-ready Stealth Gaming Desktop computerusing the components announced today.

The brand emphasizes that the Desktop Stealth will have several selectable hardware configurationsincluding a choice of the latest DDR5 RAM modules on the market as well as high-speed PCIe Gen 4 NVME storage drives.

All pre-assembled machines will depart from Maingear’s factory in New Jersey, United States, but the brand has not yet released the exact launch date or prices.

