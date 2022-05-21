Girl gets transplant after suspected mysterious hepatitis

A 14-year-old teenager, resident of Ibimirim (PE), needed to undergo a liver transplant today (20) at the Oswaldo Cruz University Hospital, in Recife. She is one of six people suspected of having mysterious hepatitis in Pernambuco.

According to the State Health Department, the case has already been notified to the Ministry of Health.

The girl was treated last Monday (16) at the Mestre Vitalino Hospital, in Caruaru, with vomiting, jaundice and dark urine.

According to the folder, the condition worsened, progressing to hepatic encephalopathy, and the patient had to be transferred to Oswaldo Cruz Hospital last Wednesday (18).

According to doctors, the teenager arrived at the hospital with liver failure and was immediately indicated for a priority transplant. The doctors who gave a press conference today said that they had already been informed of the condition by the team that accompanied her in Caruaru.

This Friday morning (20), with the articulation with the National Transplant Center, the girl received a liver captured in the state of Paraná and transported by the FAB (Brazilian Air Force).

The patient underwent the transplant with a team of about 20 specialists from the unit. According to the hospital, the surgery was successful, and the young woman remains under observation. There is still no detailed medical report.

According to the secretary, of the six suspected cases of mysterious hepatitis, five are still under investigation and one was discarded in the state.

“The Secretariat continues to provide technical support to municipalities in carrying out complementary tests for laboratory analysis of viral hepatitis, agents possibly related to this type of hepatitis and other diseases, as well as in epidemiological investigations carried out by the municipalities where patients reside,” said the ministry. .

To the column, the Ministry of Health reported that it installed a situation room to monitor and follow up on cases in Brazil. “The initiative aims to support investigations, as well as the collection of evidence to identify possible causes.”

In addition to monitoring, the measure aims to standardize information and guide the flows of notification and investigation of cases to all state and municipal health departments, as well as to the Central Laboratories.

“It should be noted that the increase in reported cases is expected and does not mean a worsening of the situation, but greater sensitivity of the health network due to the creation of the room and the standardization of the flow and the notification form”, he explains.

To date, the country has recorded 73 suspected cases of mysterious hepatitis in 13 states. In the world, that number already reaches 429.

Image: BSIP/Contributor Getty Images

cases only grow

Cases of the disease began to emerge in April in the UK and quickly spread across Europe. Just last month, the US and Israel reported cases, which are now spread across the world.

The new manifestation of hepatitis has increased the severity of already known hepatitis. In Europe, children need a liver transplant in one in ten cases, according to the WHO (World Health Organization).

“We have [nos vírus já conhecidos de hepatite] a case between 1,000 and 10,000 that can progress to a fulminant form. This percentage of one in 10 is large, it indicates a much more serious disease than what we see today”, says professor and hepatologist at the UFC Hospital Complex (Federal University of Ceará) José Milton de Castro Lima.

The new acute hepatitis has caused gastrointestinal symptoms in children, including abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting and increased levels of liver enzymes, in addition to jaundice and absence of fever.

The hepatitis mystery occurs because the common viruses that cause acute viral hepatitis (A, B, C, D, and E) were not detected in any of the cases.

According to investigations in the UK, adenovirus may be associated with transmission. “Among 163 UK cases, 126 were tested for adenovirus, of which 91 had adenovirus detected. [72%]. Among cases, adenovirus was mainly detected in blood.

One of the hypotheses studied is that the adenovirus has acquired a change in pathogenicity in children who have had contact with the new coronavirus. However, studies are in progress to define.