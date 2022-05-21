GTA 6 gets possible release year in Rockstar report

GTA 6 could be released in a few years

GTA V was released in 2013 and since then, the game has received both criticism and praise, especially for its online version. With several updates for the entertainment of the public a new franchise of Grand Theft Auto has already been announced by Rockstar Games and without a doubt is the most anticipated game of all time. Still not much information about GTA 6a series of rumors has been appearing on the internet, from maps to characters and scenarios that the possible game may present to fans.

When version number 6 of the game was announced, the owner of the franchise announced updates about the game in development to her fans. “With the unprecedented longevity of GTA Vwe know that many of you ask us about a new title in the series Grand Theft Auto. With each new project we embark on, our goal is always to go above and beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are happy to confirm that the development of the next GTA 6 is happening”.

Responsible for the distribution of games produced by Rockstar Gamesa Take-Two Interactive brought less encouraging news about the future of Grand Theft Auto 6 in its most recent fiscal report. According to the company’s predictions, the new chapter of the series may only be released in 2026 or even after that.

In the document, the publisher divided its upcoming releases into five categories: immersive core, indie, mobile, mid core, and “new iterations of previously released games.” The list, which covers a total of 69 titles, at no time mentions the new chapter in the series.

According to the plans of Take-Two, the next release related to the series should be the mobile version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, which was delayed by it by a few months. In its document, the company also lists games like The Quarry and Marvel’s Midnight Suns as some of the releases it will bring to stores in the coming months.