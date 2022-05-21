GTA San Andreas remade in Unreal Engine 5 and gets impressive trailer

Unfortunately, the studio’s work fell short of what fans expected, bringing with it a series of graphical issues that caused the studio to publicly apologize. This week, a video posted on YouTube shows a little of what GTA San Andreas would look like rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5 and the result is impressive.

Late last year, Rockstar released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which featured remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Officially launched in early April, Unreal Engine 5 is the newest generation of the graphics engine created by Epic Games, which promises to bring even more advancement to the TV, film and gaming industry.

Although many studios are still taking their first steps with this new engine, we have already seen some impressive and extremely realistic demos, such as the acclaimed Matrix Awakens, released last year.

This week, a video posted on YouTube shows a recreation of Groove Street in a kind of trailer for GTA San Andreas in Unreal Engine 5 and the result is impressive.

In addition to the location, we can also see a brief glimpse of the protagonist Carl Johnson remade with the new engine.

While it’s hard to imagine Rockstar releasing a remake of the game in the near future, even more so after the release of the remastered version, it can give us a pretty good idea of ​​what should be done with GTA 6.

And you, do you think the games will follow this quality and realism?