Heart attack risk increases by 30% with temperature drop

The person should keep warm during the coldest days (Photo: Denny Cesare/Código19)

The last few days have been intensely cold, and more than our body, the heart also feels and suffers the consequences of this sudden drop in temperature.

The cardiologist, Yuri Brasil, explained that colder weather can increase the incidence of acute myocardial infarction by up to 30%.

“This occurs because of two factors: the first because the cold promotes the closure of the vessels, which can prevent the flow of blood in the vessels that irrigate the heart, which are the coronary arteries and can lead to the appearance of a heart attack”, he said.

“Another factor is that our blood becomes more viscous and this also contributes to causing stroke and even decompensation of heart failure”, he added.

Also according to the doctor, in this cold it is necessary to be aware of risk groups, especially the elderly, hypertensive, dyslipidemic, that is, patients who already suffer from increased cholesterol, and patients who have already had a heart attack.



“These patients are more likely to suffer a heart attack”, I emphasize.

CARE

To avoid these and other problems during the coldest periods of the year, it is essential to dress well, have a balanced diet, rest whenever possible, reduce alcohol, maintain hydration and exercise.