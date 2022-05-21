Kojima teases actor after Death Stranding 2 ‘leak’

After Norman Reedus practically confirmed Death Stranding 2 in a recent interview, Hideo Kojima made a publication “curious” on Twitter. The creator of the game, a great friend of the actor, posted a sequence of photos with him and the following caption: “Go to your private room, my friend”.

The phrase, of course, refers to the places where Death Stranding’s protagonist, Sam Porter Bridges, rests throughout the adventure. The photos in the post are apparently also handpicked: Kojima with the characteristic baseball bat of Daryl, from The Walking Dead, played by Norman, “threatening” the actor and then they are together and smiling.

Officially, Kojima Productions and Sony have yet to comment on an alleged sequel to Death Stranding. However, after this sequence of events, there seems to be no doubt that Death Stranding 2 is coming. Is an announcement possible later this year?

What Norman said about Death Stranding 2

Check out Norman Reedus’ quotes below that most likely motivated Kojima’s post.

“Guillermo Del Toro, who gave me my first movie, called me up and said, ‘Hey, there’s a guy named Hideo Kojima, he’s going to call you, just say yes.’ And I said, ‘What do you mean by just saying yes?’ He says, ‘Stop being an idiot, just say yes’.

So I was in San Diego and Hideo came with a big group of people. He’s from Tokyo and he showed me he was working on a game called silent Hill. I was blown away by that and I was like, “yeah, let’s do that.” It’s not Mrs. Pac Man; it’s so realistic, futuristic, complicated and beautiful. I was completely blown away.

It took me maybe two or three years to finish the motion capture sessions and everything. It takes a lot of work. So the game came out and it won all these awards, it was a huge thing, so we started part two of it.”

come to part two of this!