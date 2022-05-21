Letter banned for 17 years is accepted again in championships

After 17 years, the Konami decided to lift the ban on one of the most popular cards in Yu Gi Oh!. Change of Opinion (or “Change of Heart” in English) had become prohibited in the competitive in 2005, but now it will be accepted again in official championships of GCT.

READ MORE

Change of Opinion, which first appeared in the anime in 2004, has the effect of taking control of an opposing monster until the End Phase of the turn. Even back to competitive, the card will have limited use in the championships, being possible to have only one copy on the deck.

The card became popular in the community for being very powerful. It differs from others with similar effects, such as Brain Control, as it can be used without any restrictions. In the Yu Gi Oh! anime, Change of Opinion was used by Bakura, a friend of Yugi Muto.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, the newest card game in the iconic franchise, was released in 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS and PC. Altogether, there are more than 10,000 collectible cards covering more than two decades of Yu-Gi-Oh! history.

The free card game arrived in February and has since been a big hit. Recently, Konami announced that the title has surpassed 10 million downloads around the globe.