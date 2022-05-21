Ministry of Economy analyzes calculation of readjustment of health plans

Jenni Smith 4 hours ago Health Comments Off on Ministry of Economy analyzes calculation of readjustment of health plans 2 Views

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) reported that the maximum percentage of readjustment to be authorized for individual or family plans is being calculated and will be released by the agency after completion of studies and manifestation of the Ministry of Economy. The regulatory agency sent the calculation of the annual readjustment index on May 10 to the folder. “There is still, therefore, a date set for the disclosure of the index”, said the ANS.

The Brazilian Association of Health Plans (Abramge) estimates that the percentage to be applied in 2022 is close to 15.8%. “In this sense, it is important to remember that health plans were the only regulated sector with a negative adjustment in 2021, of -8.19%, a direct reflection of medical-hospital expenses in 2020 lower than in 2019 due to the postponement of elective procedures , generated by social distancing at the beginning of the pandemic”, says the note.

