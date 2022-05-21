Mysterious ‘door’ is seen in photo of Mars

support the 247

247 – The photo of a geological formation on Mars has gone viral on social media, prompting apprehensive comments and wild theories about its appearance. Many users saw it as a “door”, while others ventured into assumptions about whether an extraterrestrial civilization could create a “passage” in red planet. The report is from the BBC portal.

But what is shown in the photo taken by the Curiosity rover, which has been sending information about Mars since it landed there in 2012, has a more logical explanation.

According to NASA, the American space agency, it is a matter of perspective.

Origin and explanation

On May 7, NASA published a new photograph of the ground on Mars that the Curiosity rover’s Mast camera recorded.

The US space agency identified the image as part of the “Sol 3466” series that was published in several frames on the Mars Exploration Program website.

Since publication, some users have started to theorize about its shape and its “door” or “passage” appearance.

But this particular image is only one part of a series that, seen in its entire composition, changes the perspective of its dimension and form.

“It’s a very, very, very enlarged photo of a small crack in a rock,” NASA explained to BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language news service.

In the following image you can see the composition that makes up the entire 3466 image series and how small the fissure is in that Jezero Crater rock, which the Curiosity rover explored in recent weeks.

