Mysterious Door on Mars Isn’t Entrance to Aliens’ Home

A photograph captured on Mars and shared by NASA appears to show a gateway into the middle of the Red Planet, but it actually has a more plausible explanation.

The image, captured by Curiosity last week, clearly shows a rectangular cleft in the rock face and, perhaps inevitably, has spawned conspiracy theories that point to it as evidence of extraterrestrial life on the Red Planet.

When we look at the sky, we see things that aren’t really there — whether it’s images in constellations, a face on the moon, or a “mystery hut” spotted by Chinese scientists, which turns out to be just a rock.

The explanation for the “door” on Mars is actually quite simple, and it’s in the picture itself, if we look closer, the researchers emphasize.

The format came about through “normal geological processes“, explained Sanjeev Gupta, professor at Imperial College London, to The Daily Telegraph.

A deep crack or fissure is visible inside the “door”, indicating a fracture in the rock — something that happens on both Mars and Earth, and which could have occurred at any time in the last hundred million years.

“The rift is a fracture and they are abundant on Mars and Earth — there is no need for extraterrestrials for them to appear,” adds the geologist, who works on the Curiosity mission with NASA, according to Sky News.

“There is absolutely no nothing strange in the image — these are just normal geological processes,” Gupta stresses.

Perspective also comes into play, with NASA explaining that the fissure only appears to be a full-sized door because the image is greatly enlarged. The crack is actually a small crack in a rock, explained a NASA spokesperson.

“The team’s researchers highlighted how small it is” — about 30 centimeters by 45 centimeters — the same spokesperson said.

According to experts, “there are linear fractures along this outcrop, and this is a place where several linear fractures intersect,” he adds.

The good news is that Curiosity continues to looking for life on marsor at least signs that life once existed on the Red Planet.

The NASA rover landed in Jezero Crater on February 18 of last year and has been collecting samples and sending images. You should spend at least two years exploring the area.