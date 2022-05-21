Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and 8 Plus Gen 1 with ISP Improvements and Up to 30% More Efficient

Qualcomm made official this Friday (20) its new platforms for smartphones and tablets. The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is the enhanced version of the newly released chipset for high-end devices, bringing higher clocks and GPU improvements. The manufacturer also revealed the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, its new hardware for “premium” phones.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1





The big news for advanced intermediate phones and tablets is a platform that supports cameras up to 200 MP, starting a new era where cost-effective devices will have excellent photography capabilities, in addition to an enhanced audiovisual experience with support for Quad HD+ screens @ 60 Hz or Full HD+ @ 144 Hz. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 promises a high-end experience with upgrades to its Adreno GPU, which is now 20% faster. Parallel to its graphic power, there is a Triple 14-bit IPS delivering improved image processing performance. The Kryo CPU has frequencies of up to 2.4 GHz.

















This chipset also includes a dedicated security mechanism, “Android Ready SE”, which will ensure maximum security for users of Google’s operating system. In terms of connectivity, the unprecedented model is equipped with the Snapdragon X62 5G modem with support for millimeter waves and sub-6 GHz. The Snapdragon 7 has select features from the Snapdragon Elite Gaming range, such as the Adreno Frame Motion Engine, which can double the frame rate per second while maintaining the same power consumption. Improved Adreno GPU delivers 20% faster graphics rendering. Qualcomm The 7 Gen 1 is the first of Qualcomm’s new generation of mid-range chips, and has a 4-nanometer manufacturing process — the same used in the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 — that will ensure the best performance/watt ratio. This platform is capable of supporting up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM memory. Qualcomm has released a list of brands that will use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, and these include OPPO, Honor and Xiaomi. The platform will be available on smartphones from these manufacturers from June 2022. It is believed that the OPPO Reno 8 Pro will be equipped with this powerful hardware.

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1





The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is a chipset with 30% more energy efficiency and 10% more graphics performance compared to its “basic” version, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. frequency of its cores has been raised to a maximum of 3.2 GHzwith slight optimizations over its Adreno 730 GPU. Qualcomm claims that with the hardware energy efficiency leap, users can expect up to an extra 60 minutes of battery life. Its fast connectivity is signed by the Snapdragon X65 5G modem, with advanced power management features that promise long battery life.

Like the first version, the new top-of-the-line platform is equipped with a robust 18-bit image processor with Snapdragon Sight technology, capable of sustaining video recordings at up to 8K with HDR10.

















Qualcomm has released a list of brands that should use the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, such as: ASUS ROG; Black Shark; honor; iQOO; Lenovo; Motorola; Nubia; OnePlus; OPPO; THE SOUND; really; Red Magic; Redmi; alive; Xiaomi; and ZTE. The platform will be available on mobile from the third quarter of 2022. What do you think of Qualcomm’s new processors? Comment your opinion!

