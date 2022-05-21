Realme C35 evolves in design by abandoning its greatest strength | Analysis / Review

realme brought its newest basic cell phone to Brazil for the less demanding who are looking for a good device for little money. The C35 is the direct successor to the C25, which is currently our king in battery life. Can the new one steal the crown?

The design has changed radically and in the new one we have a more modern look with flat cell phones on all sides. Previously with a matte and textured finish, the new one bets on a shiny look that reflects a lot of light. It became thinner with reduced edges, but compromised ergonomics by being more slippery.

The screen remains IPS LCD and it was not this time that realme adopted a 90 Hz panel. At least the brightness is strong and the colors are well calibrated. The sound follows mono, which is also disappointing, but with good power and sound balance between bass, mids and treble.