Realme C35 evolves in design by abandoning its greatest strength | Analysis / Review

realme brought its newest basic cell phone to Brazil for the less demanding who are looking for a good device for little money. The C35 is the direct successor to the C25, which is currently our king in battery life. Can the new one steal the crown?
The design has changed radically and in the new one we have a more modern look with flat cell phones on all sides. Previously with a matte and textured finish, the new one bets on a shiny look that reflects a lot of light. It became thinner with reduced edges, but compromised ergonomics by being more slippery.
The screen remains IPS LCD and it was not this time that realme adopted a 90 Hz panel. At least the brightness is strong and the colors are well calibrated. The sound follows mono, which is also disappointing, but with good power and sound balance between bass, mids and treble.
realme switched from MediaTek hardware to Unisoc. The cell phone got faster and even delivers better fluidity in some games, but the battery was compromised and yields much less. Of course, the reduction of 1,000 mAh also contributed, but this ends up killing the main differential of the line.
Camera is the C35’s weak point. The main one even has a good 50 MP sensor, but the Unisoc hardware doesn’t take advantage of it. The macro is also quite limited and the blur one needs patience to use. The front registers good daytime selfies, but try to stay away from dark places.
Is it worth buying the realme C35? If you don’t care so much about the camera, it will be a good choice for a basic cell phone. For more details, just check out the full review below.
The realme C35 was launched in May 2022 in Brazil by BRL 1,899. Below you can see his best deals: