Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus the first cell phone with LCD screen that receives maximum rating from DisplayMate

Xiaomi announced this Friday (20) that the Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus, its new mid-range phone that will be released on May 24, received the best rating in the DisplayMate category of screens. The international evaluation awarded the display a maximum grade of “A+”.

Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus impressed by becoming the first phone with an IPS LCD screen to receive an A+ rating in the world, since all other devices with this rating are equipped with OLED panels. To gain this knowledge, several features have been implemented in its lower cost OLED screen.