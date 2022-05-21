Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus the first cell phone with LCD screen that receives maximum rating from DisplayMate

Xiaomi announced this Friday (20) that the Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus, its new mid-range phone that will be released on May 24, received the best rating in the DisplayMate category of screens. The international evaluation awarded the display a maximum grade of “A+”.
Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus impressed by becoming the first phone with an IPS LCD screen to receive an A+ rating in the world, since all other devices with this rating are equipped with OLED panels. To gain this knowledge, several features have been implemented in its lower cost OLED screen.
The screen has direct current dimming technology (DC dimming), which goes against the industry that, very commonly, uses pulse width modulation (PWM) in LCD panels. Comparing the methods, the Note 11T Pro Plus is Able to deliver better flicker controlreducing the risk of eye problems for users.
Xiaomi previously confirmed that the phone’s screen has a high fluidity with a refresh rate of 144 Hz which can be adjusted to 30 Hz for the sake of battery saving. In addition, the Chinese promises that this display will offer an excellent level of brightness and color fidelity, in addition to a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and Dolby Vision support.
Other specs that should accompany the Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus include the MediaTek Dimensity 8100, high-capacity battery, and 120-watt fast charging. In a related note, the company approved the Redmi 10 (2022) at the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), suggesting its imminent launch in Brazil.