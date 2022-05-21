Run! Amazon Prime’s cheapest annual subscription ends this Thursday (19)

THE Amazon Prime subscription price readjustment starts to take effect from tomorrow, Friday (20). However, it is still possible to save on this farm by choosing the platform’s annual plan option. please note that the monthly package of Amazon Prime will go from R$9.90 to R$14.90while the modality annual fee goes from BRL 89 to BRL 119. However, those who sign by 11:59 pm this Thursday will pay the lowest price, without the readjustment.

















18 May

















13 May



Therefore, the annual plan will cost BRL 89, the equivalent of BRL 7.42 per month, lower than the current R$ 9.90 and even more advantageous than the R$ 14.90 charged from tomorrow. The offer is also valid for those who already have a current monthly subscription. For those who are already a customer, just cancel the monthly package and then subscribe to the annual one. By doing this, the user will have the refund for the days of the month that had already been paid and will be able to choose his annual subscription of R$ 89 for the next 12 months.

How to subscribe to the annual plan for R$ 89





Get in on Amazon Prime website; Click the “Free 30-day trial” button; Choose the option with an annual value of R$ 89 per year and click again on “Free Trial for 30 days”; Log in with your account and confirm the necessary data; Select the payment method and complete the procedure. Ready!





