Suspected case of unknown hepatitis is registered in Juazeiro do Norte; understand

Very severe, the disease would not be directly related to the already known hepatitis viruses

A 16-year-old patient was admitted to the Cariri Regional Hospital (HRC), on the 12th, 5 days after the onset of symptoms such as high fever, joint and muscle pain, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In the hospital unit, the case was diagnosed as suspected hepatitis of unknown cause.

On the 13th, the Department of Health Surveillance and Regulation (Sevir), released a warning note on viral hepatitis, requesting the notification of suspected cases to the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS).

According to the document, this type of acute hepatitis of unknown origin is affecting children in at least 20 countries. Very severe, the disease would not be directly related to the already known hepatitis viruses, and 10% of the cases required a liver transplant.

After being tested at the HRC, the patient tested negative for hepatitis a, b, c and d, but is still awaiting a result for hepatitis e. According to the Sevir document, the patient could be in a probable case of acute hepatitis of unknown etiology, requiring immediate notification, as he is under 17 years of age and tested negative for the tests presented above.

The case was communicated to the Ceará state CIEVS and continues in articulation with the health surveillance to monitor the event, as well as the monitoring by the Regional CIEVS with the HRC.

According to the WHO, as of May 10, 2022, 348 cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported in 21 countries. Among these cases, 26 required a transplant and six children died. More than 70 cases are still pending classification in 33 countries, with the majority reported in Europe. In Brazil, there are about 47 suspected cases. The etiology is still under investigation.