This fruit may help improve memory and reduce the progression of dementia, says study

A fruit that is not very common in Brazil, cranberry, may play a very important role in improving memory and brain function, as well as lowering so-called bad cholesterol, according to new research from the University of East Anglia, in the United Kingdom. United.

The study highlights the neuroprotective potential of the fruit, particularly among people aged between 50 and 80. According to the researchers, consuming one cup of cranberries a day can have neurological health benefits and even prevent neurodegenerative diseases.

Red and purple fruits are good for the brain

According to the study’s lead author, David Vauzour, from the Norwich School of Medicine, dementia is expected to affect about 152 million people worldwide by 2050. As there is no cure for this condition, it is important to work on methods for its prevention.

Fruits with red, blue and purple coloring are proven to be beneficial for neurological health. Image: Sergey Nivens/Shutterstock

“Previous studies have shown that higher dietary flavonoid intake is associated with slower rates of cognitive decline and dementia,” Vauzour said. “And foods rich in anthocyanins and proanthocyanidins, which give berries their red, blue or purple color, have been found to improve cognition.”

Cranberry is a fruit rich in these micronutrients and is recognized for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. “We wanted to know more about how cranberries could help reduce age-related neurodegeneration,” said the researcher.

Results appear fast

The team analyzed the impact of cranberry consumption for 12 weeks and the potential benefits for brain function and cholesterol among 60 cognitively healthy people. Half consumed the fruit as a freeze-dried powder, while the other half consumed a placebo.

The results showed that consumption of the fruit significantly improved the participants’ memory regarding everyday events, neural functioning and blood delivery to the brain. In addition, the cranberry group also had a significant decrease in LDL, or “bad cholesterol.”

“The findings of this study are very encouraging, especially considering that a relatively short 12-week cranberry intervention was able to produce significant improvements in memory and neural function,” said Vauzour. Now, the team hopes to do more studies on the fruit’s relationship to neurological health in the near future.

Via: Medical Xpress

