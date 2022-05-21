Time of last meal of the day determines cancer risk, study says

uA study carried out by the Instituto de Saúde Global de Barcelona, ​​Spain, suggests that eating before 9 pm or having at least a two-hour break between dinner and bedtime can contribute to a 20% reduction in the risk of stroke. cancer.

The researchers analyzed the eating behavior and sleep patterns of 621 men diagnosed with prostate cancer and 1205 women with breast cancer. People who work the night shift were excluded, as other studies have already shown that they have a higher risk of suffering from oncological diseases.

Then, taking into account all the factors that influence the risk of cancer, the results showed that people who had dinner before 9 pm or at least two hours before bed had a 26 times lower risk of developing prostate cancer. and a 16% lower risk of breast cancer compared to those who eat after 10 pm or sleep shortly after their last meal of the day.

Also Read: Is It Cancer? Learn to distinguish a benign mole from a melanoma

News by the Minute nominated for the Marketeer Awards

THE News by the Minute is one of the nominees of the 2022 edition of the Marketeer Awardsin the category of digital media. Voting takes place until the 31st of May.

To help us win, just access the website of the initiative organized by the magazine marketeerclicking on hereand proceed to fill in the form, selecting News by the Minute in the category of digital media and then formalizing the vote. Thank you for your preference!