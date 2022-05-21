Two more deaths from dengue are confirmed in Joinville

This Friday, 20, the Department of Health confirmed two more deaths from dengue in Joinville. Since the beginning of this year, nine people have lost their lives due to complications caused by dengue.

The confirmations were made after an epidemiological investigation of deaths that occurred on May 13. The victims are a 36-year-old woman, resident of the Morro do Meio neighborhood, who died at her home; and a 50-year-old woman, resident of the Center, who died in a private hospital.

Pay close attention to homes

According to the Rapid Index Survey for Aedes aegypti (LIRAa), most mosquito foci are located in homes. For this reason, it is essential to avoid the accumulation of water, pack bottles upside down, put sand in the dishes of the vases and keep the gutters clean, for example.

Evolution of cases

Since the beginning of this year, Joinville has confirmed 6,000 cases of dengue, in addition to having identified 7,800 outbreaks of the Aedes aegypti mosquito. The neighborhoods with the most confirmed cases are Costa e Silva, Iririú, Comasa, Jardim Iririú and Aventureiro.

On the city’s website it is possible to follow up-to-date data on the disease in Joinville, including the details of confirmed cases by age and location. It is also possible to visualize the location of the mosquito outbreaks mapped by the Environmental Surveillance team.

