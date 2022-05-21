Understand the risks of drinking alcoholic beverages to warm up in the cold

posted on 05/20/2022 17:31



(credit: Rodrigo Azevedo/Disclosure)

The cold arrived in Brasilia in the last week. With a minimum of 3ºC, the capital of the country had the coldest day in history on Thursday (19/5), with a minimum of 1.4ºC. The cold snap raises a number of questions, one of which is the relationship between alcoholic beverages and the cold.

THE Mail talked to physician Kaue Kranholdt, a nutrition specialist at Espaço Volpi, to understand this combination and learn about the main effects of drinks on the body.

The doctor explains that there is a general misconception that alcohol warms the body and that it can help the body to regulate its temperature, but this does not happen.

According to Kaue, our body tends to make a peripheral vasoconstriction — which is a blood diversion from non-priority organs — to control the temperature and mainly preserve the temperature in the organs and in the noble areas of the body. “When alcohol stimulates these peripheral vasodilatations, it is disturbing our general regulation of the organism”, points out Kaue.

This, according to the nutritionist, can be a risk, especially in prolonged exposure to cold or even physical exertion. “In general, increased alcohol consumption in cold weather is more compromising for health, it does not help regulate temperature and can still induce dehydration due to the pressure of ADH (antidiuretic hormone) that it makes and in the cold. people tend to ingest less water, so it can even worsen the context of dehydration”, he explains.

In addition, the specialist warns of other consequences of drinks on the body. “Alcohol also influences the body’s difficulty in how to control the acid-base disorder, induced mainly by physical exertion”, he points out. It can also disrupt the inflammatory cystin and prostaglandin pathways, can compromise glucose, and can eventually compromise cardiovascular function, according to Kaue.

“It (alcohol) is highly caloric, considering other nutrients in the diet. So, it will also interfere with a good diet and the control of body composition, because it also suppresses lipid oxidation, which is the production of energy from the reserves of fat that the organism has” also points out.





Other problems caused by alcohol

Alcohol can also affect muscle mass gain, according to Murilo Pires, personal at Studio Foco.

The professional explains that muscles depend on cholesterol for the production of testosterone and that without it, the body cannot maintain, much less produce, muscle mass. “Inside the cholesterol molecule there is a vitamin called B3 (responsible for converting cholesterol into testosterone) and alcohol acts by destroying this vitamin, preventing muscle development, in addition to destroying it”, he says.

“(Alcohol) causes insulin levels to spike causing protein synthesis to stop, and in women, due to lower testosterone levels, this effect is more aggressive,” he adds.