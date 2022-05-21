Understand what a lack of iron can do to your body

Iron is a nutrient found in many foods and is also essential for health. You can consume iron through beans, spinach, kale and broccoli. However, the nutrient-rich menu is not always enough to combat the lack of iron in the body.

Check out some of the signs of iron deficiency

extreme fatigue; swollen feet; hair loss; Pale skin; Lack of desire to eat; Frequent infections.

Iron deficiency can cause anemia

The biggest problem related to lack of iron is anemia. According to a 2013 study, published by the Anemia Working Group Portugal, 20% of the population may have anemia in the Portuguese country. The research was developed based on the analysis of 7,890 people over 18 years of age.

In the same vein, an article published on the Lusíadas website, authored by João Estevens, says that “In statistical terms, in a Portuguese family of five people of legal age, one of them suffers from anemia”. This is what Estevens, a specialist in international medicine, at Hospital Lusíadas Albufeira, assured.

Anemia symptoms

Among the most common symptoms related to anemia, whatever it is, are:

Arrhythmia difficulty breathing Chest pain Headache Fatigue Cold hands and feet Pale or yellow skin Dizziness

Beware of iron deficiency

If you experience any of these symptoms or several of them, it is best to seek medical help as soon as possible.

Anemia puts more strain on the heart and can exacerbate many other health problems. Also, an anemic person puts himself in gravity if he has any type of hemorrhage or heavy bleeding.

Not all types of anemia can be prevented, but there are some that can rely on preventive measures. Iron deficiency anemia, for example, must be treated with diet and, in some cases, intravenous iron replacement. It is recommended the consumption of vitamins B8, B12 and C, in addition to moderate physical activity and the consumption of foods rich in iron.