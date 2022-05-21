Unimed epidemiological center resumes care for covid

Epidemiological center resumes services for covid after increased demand (Photo: Disclosure / PMSC)

Starting next Monday (23), care for patients with symptoms of covid-19 will resume at the Epidemiological Center of Unimed Araraquara.

The decision aims to overcome the increase in demand for care in recent days due to the growth of cases in the city. It is important to emphasize that the body of professionals in the place is also able to welcome beneficiaries who are sick due to dengue.

Located next to the Unimed Center for Quality of Life Univida (Rua Papa João Paulo I, 1400 Jardim Higienopólis), the space welcomes people over 13, from Monday to Monday, from 7 am to 6 pm.

After this time, consultations take place at the Emergency Unit of Hospital São Paulo. Children and adolescents from 0 to 12 years old continue to be attended at the Pediatric Emergency Department.

The hospital director of Unimed Araraquara, Antonio Carlos Durante, reported that the Epidemiological Center should be sought by people with symptoms common to these diseases, such as headache, back of the eyes and joints, fever, cough, runny nose, among others.

Unimed’s Digital Emergency Service is also cited as an important and dynamic tool, which allows a consultation with a specialist directly from where the customer is and via cell phone or tablet.

“Our digital PA is able to help people who, eventually, are unable to go to the emergency room. I would like to take the opportunity to say that if you, in addition to the common symptoms of dengue, have comorbidities, bleeding, shortness of breath, or even a delicate clinical condition , look for the Emergency Unit of Hospital São Paulo every day of the week, 24 hours a day”, he concluded.