Watch out! Drinking too much water can harm your health and even kill you.

Water is one of the most essential items for human life, after all, we are composed between 60% and 70% of this element, including one of Organs most important organs, the brain. A human can go weeks without eating anything and still be alive, with reduced functions, but alive, but it is not possible to go 4 days without drinking water.

See also: Why drinking water with meals can make you fat? Understand what happens inside you

This important nutrient is essential for life on Earth and has several functions in the body, but what not everyone knows is that water also has its side that damages the functioning of organs and can lead to death.

According to a specialist from the University of Alabama, in Birmingham, in the United States, people tend to be hasty believing that the simple fact of drinking water will generate health gains. Going further, the scientist criticizes the measures present on the internet “drink 3 liters a day and improve your skin” “you need to drink 4 liters to be healthy”.

In reality, people need much more than just drinking water. In other words, the kidney specialist said that each person has their own rhythm, and what hydrates one is not good for another.

Therefore, just drinking water is not enough to hydrate yourself, as this process depends on a number of other nutrients that are in the body.

That is, you can drink dozens of glasses to hydrate and not be able to, or even drink just two and have balanced levels within the body.

How much water does it take to hydrate?

The answer to this question is much more complex than it seems, in reality there is no ready-made recipe “drink 5 glasses” “2 liters a day”. There are internal or external factors in your body that will greatly influence the amount needed to ensure the progress of your functions.

These factors are:

External temperature;

Breathing;

Your size;

Weight;

Sweat.

As well as your health status can also interfere such as high blood pressure, kidney failure, kidney stones, heart failure among others. You may have heard the popular saying “everything in excess is bad”. This is tremendously true, and it applies even to a commodity so indispensable to human life.

The study conducted at the University of Alabama pointed out that if you ingest a high amount of fluid, going beyond what your kidney can excrete, the electrolytes that are present in the bloodstream will become diluted, causing great discomfort.

And if the intake of liquids continue in extreme cases can lead to hyponatremia. This condition will generate brain swelling, nervous system damage, neurological problems and seizures that will lead to death.