‘We will have deaths, and I don’t want to be one of them’, says doctor about Covid

The increase in coronavirus cases is undeniable. A month ago, 64,400 people were being treated for the disease in the state. Currently, this number is over 90,000, according to the epidemiological bulletin released by the State Department of Health (SES-MG). Confirmations of the new coronavirus, in 24 hours, also grew in the same period: there are 2,323, this Friday (20), against 1,217, on April 20.
For Unaí Tupinambás, the wave of new cases of the disease was “expected”, especially because the population would have understood that Covid came to an end with the release for non-use of masks. He believes that the decision to abandon protection in closed places was hasty. “The reading that the population had is that they released general, that the pandemic no longer exists”, he says.
Readoption of protocols
With the growth of Covid in Minas Gerais and Belo Horizonte, will it be necessary to adopt new measures of social isolation? Or is it possible to prevent oneself without losing the autonomy gained through immunization against the disease?
For the professor, it is essential that public agencies guarantee the population the application of the fourth dose, in addition to endorsing the orientation for people to take the booster – also called the third dose. He also cites other measures that must be adopted by citizens themselves to protect themselves from the coronavirus. Check out:
– Do not remove protection in closed spaces of any nature, such as transport, classroom, commerce;
– Also adopt the masks in open places with agglomeration, such as concerts and large events;
– Hygienize your hands with water, soap and gel alcohol.
What does the mayor say?
The city of Belo Horizonte, through the Municipal Health Department, warned about vaccination against covid-19, which continues to be carried out at health posts in the capital. In addition, the ministry claimed that it will be able to adopt stricter measures if necessary, which is not the case at the moment. Check out the full note:
“The City of Belo Horizonte informs that it keeps doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 in health centers, extra posts and at drive-thru points, including at night. Vaccination actions are also carried out on weekends. The municipality reinforces that the pandemic is not over and that the main strategy to face the pandemic is the immunization of the population.
At the end of April, City Hall launched a campaign to encourage children to be vaccinated. The campaign featured a film for TV and social networks, a radio spot, a newspaper advertisement, a passenger shelter, backbus and internet banners. The City Hall has also reinforced the importance of vaccination with daily recapping actions.
All eligible groups, defined by the Ministry of Health so far, have already been convened by the City Hall. Since the beginning of the Vaccination Campaign against Covid-19, the Municipal Health Department has only convened groups with sufficient doses to vaccinate all people belonging to the public.
Vaccination data are released on Tuesdays and Fridays in the Epidemiological Bulletin.
The Municipal Secretary of Health informs that, if necessary and based on epidemiological data and scientific evidence, measures will be promptly adopted, including a review of health protocols and return of mandatory masks. There are currently no indications of changes in the measures implemented.
The SMSA team keeps track of cases. It is important to note that the Incidence Rate per 100,000 inhabitants was once again published in the Epidemiological Bulletin”
What does the state say?
In the weeks that followed, there was no increase in cases of covid-19 that could be directly related to the exemption from wearing masks. At this time of year, with the arrival of the cold weather, an increase in records of respiratory diseases is expected due to seasonality.
SES-MG continues to evaluate the indicators of both new cases and hospitalizations and, if any measure is necessary, it will be adopted. At the moment, the Secretariat does not see risks of overloading the health service.
The Secretariat reiterates the need for immunization of those who have not yet sought booster vaccination against covid-19, as a safer and more effective way to interrupt the circulation of the virus.
It is also important to highlight that the use of masks is optional and is still suitable for people who have flu symptoms or are places of large agglomerations.
Article updated at 5:53 pm on 5/20/2022