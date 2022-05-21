‘We will have deaths, and I don’t want to be one of them’, says doctor about Covid

“We got it wrong at the beginning, we got it wrong in the middle and we’re getting it wrong now.” The evaluation is from the infectologist and professor at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), Unaí Tupinambás. The doctor, who participated in the extinct committee to combat the pandemic of the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH), evaluates the discontinuity of the Covid prevention strategy by the public authorities as negative. The increase in coronavirus cases is undeniable. A month ago, 64,400 people were being treated for the disease in the state. Currently, this number is over 90,000, according to the epidemiological bulletin released by the State Department of Health (SES-MG). Confirmations of the new coronavirus, in 24 hours, also grew in the same period: there are 2,323, this Friday (20), against 1,217, on April 20.

For Unaí Tupinambás, the wave of new cases of the disease was “expected”, especially because the population would have understood that Covid came to an end with the release for non-use of masks. He believes that the decision to abandon protection in closed places was hasty. “The reading that the population had is that they released general, that the pandemic no longer exists”, he says.

The infectologist argues that municipalities should review their positions and apply the plan to deal with the pandemic. “Going back to wearing a mask will be difficult, but city halls should take on this role. We won’t have the catastrophic signs of years gone by, but we will see deaths and I don’t want to be one of them,” he notes. Readoption of protocols

With the growth of Covid in Minas Gerais and Belo Horizonte, will it be necessary to adopt new measures of social isolation? Or is it possible to prevent oneself without losing the autonomy gained through immunization against the disease? For the professor, it is essential that public agencies guarantee the population the application of the fourth dose, in addition to endorsing the orientation for people to take the booster – also called the third dose. He also cites other measures that must be adopted by citizens themselves to protect themselves from the coronavirus. Check out:

– Return to using good quality masks (KN95 and PFF2) and well positioned; – Do not remove protection in closed spaces of any nature, such as transport, classroom, commerce; – Also adopt the masks in open places with agglomeration, such as concerts and large events;

– Hygienize your hands with water, soap and gel alcohol.

What does the mayor say?