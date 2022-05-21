What is Inflammatory Bowel Disease and how to avoid it

Seeking to bring awareness about some conditions that affect the intestinethis Thursday (19) marks the World Inflammatory Bowel Disease Day (DII). According to the São Paulo City Council, the campaign, which belongs to the purple mayaims to emphasize the importance of early diagnosis of Crohn’s diseases and ulcerative colitis.

According to the Brazilian Society of Coloproctology (SBCP), the average incidence in Brazil of Crohn’s disease and rectocolitis is 7 per 100,000 inhabitants. However, although it seems like a low factor, it is essential to pay attention to intestinal health care and understand the conditions.

gut health

In an interview with the newspaper “Estado de Minas”, the nutritionist postgraduate in functional nutrition and member of the scientific board of the exam processing engine of the startup CalcLab, Karla Lacerda, explains that the intestine is populated by a range of bacteria beneficial to health.

Factors such as infections, type of delivery, use of antibiotics and genetics may eventually influence the gut microbiota. Thus, it is necessary “to pay attention to habits and quality of life as a whole and not just include vegetables in the diet”, warns Karla.

Factors that affect the gut

The specialist also explains that IBD – a group of chronic inflammatory diseases of the gastrointestinal tract — It has an unknown cause and there is no cure. Symptoms of IBD can include abdominal and headache pain, diarrhea, fever, blood in the stool, fatigue, loss of appetite, weight loss, bloating, mood swings, nausea, mouth ulcers, anemia, and food intolerances.

In this sense, Karla reveals that a genetic predisposition to the emergence of the disease exists, but that IBD can also be the result of an abnormal immune system.

Among the factors that can affect the gut health and the quality of the intestinal microbiome, the nutritionist cites “the high consumption of processed foods and low intake of natural foods, infections, low consumption of fibers and phytochemicals, excess of animal proteins, allergies and hypersensitivities, low hydration, lack of chewing, of liquids in the meals, sedentary lifestyle and excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages”.

According to her, the combination of bad habits outweighs any genetic advantages. On the other hand, good lifestyle habits can suppress undesirable genetic factors.

Importance of lifestyle in the prevention of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

According to Karla, the following factors can activate the genes that lead to the disease and worsen IBD symptoms:

• Diet;

• Stress;

• Zinc deficiency;

• Vitamins D and A;

• Parasitosis;

• Infections;

• Alcoholism;

• Food allergies;

• Obesity;

• Toxic metals and environmental toxins.

Analogously, the food plays a key role in enhancing gut health, emphasizing allergen removal, saturated fat reduction and nutrient inclusion. You should avoid:

• Industrialized fats;

• Milk and dairy products;

• Sugar;

• Foods that increase gas production (such as cauliflower, garlic, beans, cabbage and sweet potatoes);

• Caffeine;

• Alcohol;

• Sorbitol;

• Spicy foods or foods with many preservatives;

• Candies and chewing gum;

• Excessive fructose;

• Chemical additives present in ultra-processed foods.

Karla also encourages, from the same point of view, habits such as the practice of physical activities, therapy and relaxation techniques, “since the body and mind are related and emotional tension can influence the course of the disease”, as the portal quotes. In addition hydration It is essential for good intestinal functioning.

Diagnosis of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

THE diagnosis of inflammatory bowel disease It is made from the clinical analysis of symptoms combined with laboratory analysis of blood, stool, imaging and endoscopy tests for Crohn’s disease or colonoscopy for ulcerative colitis.