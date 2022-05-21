WhatsApp: New function will make you ‘invisible’ when leaving a group

THE Whatsapp is getting constant updates. After releasing the possibility of adding up to 512 people in a group, the messenger is developing a feature that will allow the user to leave a group without the other members being notified.

As usual, the news was discovered by the specialized website Wabetainfo. In short, the new feature will make the user “invisible” when leaving an app group. In practice, only administrators will be notified of the exit.

More privacy on WhatsApp

The new functionality will bring more privacy to users, since currently when leaving a group everyone is notified of the action by the application. The feature was found in the beta version for Desktop, but will likely be released for all versions of the messenger.

WhatsApp plans to implement paid plan for businesses

THE WhatsApp Premium is a subscription plan being developed by Meta to be implemented in WhatsApp Business. The first details of the modality were found by the Wabetainfo website, in the beta updates for Android, iOS and Desktop

According to the findings, the novelty will be released only for commercial accounts, being optional for the user, that is, it will be up to the company to join it or not. THE Whatsapp Premium will offer the ability to link the account on up to 10 devices.

In addition, the messenger must also allow the user to create custom commercial links. Currently, companies can already use short links to allow customers to get in touch easily, however, the Premium version will allow the links to be differentiated.

However, it is not yet possible to have more details about the novelty, since the modality has not been officially announced. In this way, information such as: when it will be released, what value, resources included, will only be released in the future.

Users will be able to request UBER through the messaging apps

A great novelty should arrive in Brazil. This Thursday (19), Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi revealed that it will soon be possible to request a Uber trip via Whatsapp.

The manager’s confirmation came through the Conversations conference in a panel with Sheryl Sandberg, Meta’s director of operations.

It is important to highlight that order an Uber by Whatsapp is already a function available abroad. In India, for example, since December 2021 it is already possible to contact the Uber chatbot via messenger and request a ride, informing the destination.

The application then brings information that the driver is on the way, such as license plate and car model. Khosrowshahi also revealed that the partnership with WhatsApp in India has worked well to attract new users to the service, and that he plans to expand the function to more countries, including Brazil.

“Brazil too, of course,” he commented.

The international expansion of the project had already been reported by Uber in 2021, when the resource began to be offered in India. However, it is important to clarify that there is still no forecast of when Brazilians will be able to order Uber by WhatsApp.