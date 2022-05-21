white beans can be a great ally

Fats, or lipids, are considered macronutrients. They are the substances most feared by people seeking weight loss.

Therefore, one of the strategies used to lose weight is to ingest elements that prevent fat from being absorbed by the body. Find out today, how white beans can help you in this task.

White beans have a substance that helps you lose weight

First, know that the body breaks down macronutrients to be able to absorb them. This happens during the digestion process, from the stomach to the intestines.

If fat manages to pass through the path without being absorbed, the body would not accumulate this substance. This can also happen with carbohydrates, for example, which are nutrients capable of resulting in the accumulation of body fat.

A substance known as phaseolamine inhibits the production of another enzyme called alpha-amylase. Consequently, the body begins to absorb less carbohydrates than it would naturally. The good news is that phaseolamine is present in white beans.

Studies show the benefits of white bean phaseolamine

Some recent studies have shown that taking 5 g of phaseolamine per day helps to reduce blood sugar concentration.

This action was observed when the white bean nutrient was consumed after meals. One of the groups of people who can benefit from the effect are diabetics, who suffer from the accumulation of glucose in the body.

Although the news is encouraging, it is still necessary to deepen knowledge on the subject. There is no scientific consensus on the “miracles” of phaseolamine, but evidence suggests that it can help with weight loss if consumed correctly. Best of all, it can be easily obtained through white beans, a very common ingredient that is accessible to everyone.

It is worth inserting a little white beans in the diet, especially to finish the day’s meals. In addition to controlling sugar, food can help you lose weight.