Xbox Game Pass: Three June 2022 games revealed with date

Through the Xbox Game Pass Coming Games section on Xbox consoles, you can see that three new games will be added to the catalog in June 2022. Let’s talk about Assassin’s Creed Origins, For Honor Marching Fire and Shadowrun Returns.

As always, Windows Club will advance some of the games to the service so you can prepare in advance what you’ll be playing next month. Specifically, the dates when games were added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog are as follows:

June 1, 2022 – For Honor Marching Fire

June 7, 2022 – Assassin’s Creed Origins

June 21, 2022 – Shadowrun Returns

In mid-April, Microsoft had confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition would be added to the service within two months, but a precise date was not yet known.

We also know that Assassin’s Creed Origins will be added to Xbox Game Pass in versions cloud, console and PC. As for For Honor, the cloud and console version (already available) will become the Marching Fire edition. On PC Game Pass, where the game was not present, the For Honor: Marching Fire Edition version will be added directly.

We also noticed that Assassin’s Creed Origins will be updated soon to achieve 60 FPS on Xbox Series X | S and PS5, when played via backwards compatibility. The addition to Game Pass, therefore, arrive on time for all those who haven’t played the Ubisoft title today or even who have played and now want to do it in the best through the latest consoles.

Source