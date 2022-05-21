Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G approved by Anatel and may be launched soon in Brazil

The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is still an unknown cell phone, but it has appeared in several leaks over the last few months. We discovered this Friday (20th) that the Chinese manufacturer’s next “premium” intermediary received certification of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), indicating its imminent launch in Brazil.
The homologation record does not include photographs of the smartphone — in any case, its design is no secret to those who follow the rumors — but it does suggest that this will be the company’s next launch in the domestic market after the announcement of the Xiaomi 12, which debuted on Brazil with a suggested price of R$ 9,499.
The document reiterates that the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is compatible with Dual SIM connectivity, and could be one of the mid-range phones with more advanced specifications. If its suggested price is friendly and the rumors are correct, the model will compete with the Samsung Galaxy A73 and realme GT Master.
It is speculated that the new Xiaomi device will be equipped with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The camera set should bring a main sensor with 64 MP, wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor and macro lens with 5 MP sensor.
The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G must have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, a platform that will work with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. To power this hardware, we expect a 4,500 mAh battery with 67 W fast charging. For now, there is still no scheduled date for the global launch of this smartphone.
possible specifications
- 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution
- Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Platform
- Adreno 642L GPU
- 8 GB of RAM
- 128 GB of internal storage
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 5 MP sensor
- 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB-C connection
- 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging
- Android 12 with MIUI 13
