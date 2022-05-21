Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G approved by Anatel and may be launched soon in Brazil

The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is still an unknown cell phone, but it has appeared in several leaks over the last few months. We discovered this Friday (20th) that the Chinese manufacturer’s next “premium” intermediary received certification of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), indicating its imminent launch in Brazil.

The homologation record does not include photographs of the smartphone — in any case, its design is no secret to those who follow the rumors — but it does suggest that this will be the company’s next launch in the domestic market after the announcement of the Xiaomi 12, which debuted on Brazil with a suggested price of R$ 9,499.