Xiaomi 12 vs iPhone 13 Pro: Compare Price and Datasheet | Cell

Camerasiaomi 12 is the top-of-the-line cell phone from the Chinese manufacturer in Brazil, which hit the market with powerful technical sheet. Among the highlights of the model are the triple camera, 5G internet and the screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The features are also present in Apple’s rival iPhone 13 Pro. In the following lines, compare the features of smartphones for sale in the country.

Xiaomi’s premium cell phone hit the market for R$9,499. The price is similar to that offered by the iPhone 13 Pro on Apple’s official website, but the apple phone can already be found on Amazon for R$6,499 – a discount of R$3,000.

The differences between the devices start with a slight difference in size, since the Xiaomi 12 uses a 6.2-inch screen, while Apple bets on the 6.1-inch display of the iPhone 13 Pro. There is also a brief change between the resolution of the panels, which indicate 2400 x 1080 pixels in the first model and 2532 x 1170 pixels in the second.

Still in the sense of differences, it can be pointed out that Xiaomi opts for the AMOLED panel, while Apple maintains the OLED. In practice, the Chinese giant’s product can provide greater energy efficiency, as well as a trace-free display in the images.

In common, the phones have a screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The specification in question allows the display to ensure greater fluidity in the transition of images, a factor that can optimize the experience with games and movies, for example.

As for the structure, one of the first points that distinguish cell phones is the design. The Xiaomi 12 has an interference-free screen, just with a hole to allocate the selfie camera. The iPhone 13 Pro, in turn, maintains the notch of previous generations and, therefore, takes advantage of a smaller screen.

If the Xiaomi model is highlighted in the use of space, Apple draws attention for the elaborate construction of the product. The apple company provides water and splash protection through IP68 certification, as well as greater resistance to drops and scratches through Ceramic Shield protection.

The Xiaomi 12, on the other hand, owes water resistance, but is coated with Gorilla Glass Victus, a material that can reinforce the protection of the phone in eventual accidents.

The Xiaomi model is available in blue and black colors. The iPhone 13 Pro is available in five colors: green, silver, gold, blue and graphite.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Xiaomi 12 cameras have the same number of sensors, that is, three lenses are available on each phone to record photos and videos. Both in one and the other, they are distributed between main, ultra wide and telephoto.

In the case of the iPhone, all sensors have 12 MP, although the functions and focal apertures vary. The cell phone repeats the number of megapixels for the selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 12, on the other hand, has variations in the arrangement, with a 50 MP main camera, a 13 MP ultra wide camera and a 5 MP telephoto lens that can also operate as a macro sensor.

Despite the sharp distinction of photographic set, both promise to deliver records with significant quality. In addition, it is worth mentioning that the amount of MP is also not necessarily a determining factor for the final result of the photographs.

The Cupertino giant’s latest release brought larger sensors than the previous generation, as well as the ability to make more accurate recordings even in low-light locations. As for the features available, it is possible to highlight the Cinema Mode, which allows you to adjust the focus during recordings – which in turn are made in 8K.

The Xiaomi representative arrives with tools optimized for night captures, such as Ultra Night Video, as well as improved autofocus. Like the competitor, it also shoots 8K videos, but it differs in the extra ability to take pictures of close objects in rich detail.

performance and storage

The iPhone 13 Pro has the A15 Bionic chip, a processor launched by the manufacturer itself, with two cores aimed at high performance and four dedicated to energy efficiency. In this way, the new component manages to deliver novelties in terms of artificial intelligence, but also in terms of battery usage.

The iPhone 13 Pro competitor includes the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the datasheet, which leaves the competition fierce. With Qualcomm’s processor, the model has reached the rank of fourth fastest phone in the world. No wonder, the chip takes the podium of processors used in Android since it was launched.

Thus, it is possible to say that the phones reinforce their specifications, in order to give the possibility of performing simultaneous tasks or even playing heavier games. Xiaomi’s phone’s RAM memory brings 8 GB, the same estimated value for the competitor. It is worth remembering that Apple’s number is an unofficial estimate because the manufacturer does not disclose the amount.

The company chaired by Tim Cook bets on a variety of storage options: 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB or 1 TB to store applications, photos and videos. Xiaomi 12 only offers the 256 GB version, which may sound like a disadvantage due to the lack of possibilities.

The Xiaomi 12’s battery capacity reserves 4,500 mAh, which should be enough for a day’s autonomy under moderate use. The number decreases compared to the previous generation, but now has tools that seek to extend the time away from the outlets. However, when it needs to be recharged, it will be possible to use an adapter with 67 W of power, a number capable of restoring power in about 40 minutes, according to the brand.

As in the case of RAM, Apple also does not provide battery capacity numbers. It is estimated that it reaches around 3,095 mAh. What is officially known is that the component promises to last up to 1.5 hours longer than the predecessor iPhone 12 Pro.

One of the highlights of the iPhone is the MagSafe, wireless charging system implemented by the manufacturer. Xiaomi also guarantees this wireless charging mode, this time with a maximum power of 55 W.

The Xiaomi 12 leaves the factory with Android 12, one of the latest versions of Google’s system. The phone also runs the company’s own MIUI interface, in order to provide personalization, privacy and other features that accompany the update.

It is worth mentioning that it is possible to expect support for future updates, such as Android 13, announced by the search giant later this month.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro runs a totally different system, iOS 15. Aimed at Apple devices, the software in question has been working on improving privacy, in addition to providing tools such as reading text allocated in images and acoustic insulation for microphones during video calls.

Among the common features of cell phones are support for NFC and 5G network. Such forms of connectivity allow, respectively, to make payments by approximation and internet up to 50 times faster than the 4G network.

The iPhone 13 Pro allows you to access the device only through face unlock or password, while the Xiaomi performs the function via the fingerprint sensor attached to the screen itself.

Premium cell phones arrived on different dates. While the iPhone 13 Pro has been on Brazilian soil since October 2021, the Xiaomi 12 only arrived in the country in May 2022. Currently, the iPhone 13 Pro can be found for R$6,499 on Amazon, while the Xiaomi 12, newly arrived, continues with the same value for which it disembarked, R$ 9,499.

Check below the comparative table of Xiaomi 12 and iPhone 13 Pro

Xiaomi 12 vs iPhone 13 Pro Specifications Xiaomi 12 iPhone 13 Pro Launch March 2022 september 2021 launch price BRL 9,499 from BRL 9,999 Current price BRL 9,499 from BRL 6,499 Screen 6.2 inches 6.1 inches screen resolution Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ (2532 x 1170 pixels) Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 A15 Bionic RAM memory 8 GB 8 GB Storage 256 GB 128, 256, 512GB or 1TB Memory card no support no support Back camera 50 MP Main, 8 MP Ultra Wide and 5 MP Macro 12 MP Main, 12 MP Ultra Wide and 12 MP Macro Frontal camera 32 MP 12 MP Drums 4,500 mAh 3,095 mAh Operational system android 12 iOS 15 Dimensions and weight 152.7 x 69.9 x 8.16 mm; 180 g 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm; 203 g Colors blue and black sierra blue, silver, gold and graphite

