After 15 years of suffering, she found out she had a serious skin condition – 05/22/2022

Ariene da Silva Joca, 33, has suffered from chronic skin inflammation since adolescence. The first bruises appeared in the armpit and caused his quality of life to be greatly impaired. Even going to several doctors, it took almost 15 years to receive the diagnosis of hidradenitis suppurativa. Throughout her life, she suffered from low self-esteem and prejudice at school. Below, she tells how she copes with the condition these days.

“The first symptoms of the disease appeared at puberty, but it was very difficult to find out what it was. The bruises appeared in the armpit, they were very painful and were similar to a pimple.

My family and I went to several doctors, who said it was a blood disorder, boil and other problems. I even took antibiotics and even had laser surgery. But nothing resolved and the inflammatory process only worsened.

At school, I was bullied a lot: they called me ‘perebenta’. She was very ashamed, she only wore dark clothes and certain activities she couldn’t do. Many people excluded me and only a few friends welcomed me. I even thought about not going to school anymore because of my problem.

The years went by, I continued with the injuries and did not receive any concrete diagnosis. Until, in 2018, I discovered a doctor in my city of Regente Feijó, in the interior of São Paulo, who could help me identify the problem.

Ariene’s armpit injuries Image: Personal archive

When I arrived at the office, just looking at the dermatologist said that I suffered from hidradenitis suppurativa. Because of the delay in treatment, the disease evolved and was already in stage 3.

I had some nodules that healed and turned into fibrosis. Many have been open since I was a child.

After I received the diagnosis, I started treatment through the SUS and we tested several antibiotics. I used roaccutane, but the medicine had the opposite effect and, instead of getting better, it got worse.

Polka dots started to come out in other places on my body. I remember that they ‘went down’ to the breast, it itched, hurt and had a bad smell. In my case, I had lesions that needed to be drained and there were times that I even needed a bandage.

As this drug did not work, I started using a so-called adalimumab (monoclonal antibody) and my symptoms improved. I didn’t have any new injuries and I think the inflammation cycle has slowed down.

Pregnancy and disease worsening

At the beginning of last year, I had already chosen to have the surgery, which promises to give more quality of life to the patient. However, I found out I was pregnant, had to stop the medication because of the baby and postponed the surgical procedure.

I suffered a lot during my pregnancy and it got really bad. It is a disease that moves a lot with the emotional. The lesions returned to her breasts, buttocks and shoulder.

After I had my daughter, I went back to the doctor and he said that during the breastfeeding period it is also not recommended to use the medication for the disease. I waited a while and after four months that I was no longer breastfeeding, I went back to the doctor to resume the medication. When I took the medicine, I had better quality of life and was even able to exercise.

shaken self-esteem

Ariene da Silva Joca, 33 Image: Personal archive

This is a disease that moves a lot with the psychological. Since school, I suffered a lot and was ashamed.

As it was always draining, there was a bad odor and it limited me on a daily basis. I always hid, walked around in a T-shirt and didn’t wear light clothes.

As I thought I couldn’t suffer alone and I was in a very depressive time, I decided to make a video on TikTok that came from a challenge (challenge) called ‘What almost took your life’. The disease, many times, took away my will to live. The video went viral and many doubts and questions appeared.

Through this video, many people started asking me more about the disease and wanted to know what it is.

To this day I suffer from anxiety, but thanks to the support of my family and my husband, I was able to continue. If the person does not have family and psychological support, they give up on living.

Surgery may be hope

As the inflammations appeared in other parts of the body, I suffer a lot. Under the armpit limits me to pick things up in high places, raise my arm and other movements. The hardest part is not being able to work and not being able to do simple everyday things.

Sometimes, even doing your own hygiene or going to the bathroom gets bad and limits your movements. I have some fibrosis, which still causes lesions and hurts as I stretch.

As there is no cure, the doctor said that the surgery may be a hope to improve the disease and give a better quality of life. Most patients who underwent the procedure had a satisfactory result.

That’s why I always reinforce that the diagnosis is very important and the sooner people can discover the disease, the better it will be and the better quality of life they will have.”

What is hidradenitis suppurativa?

It is an autoinflammatory skin disease, particularly of the hair follicle. It is more common in women and in the puberty region. The condition causes lumps and lumps, mainly in the armpits, breasts, buttocks and genital area.

The diagnosis is clinical, with exams and investigation of family history. As with Ariene, discovering the disease can take months and even years.

Usually, small balls appear, very similar to folliculitis, which cause a lot of pain and itching in the patient. They are reddish and very inflammatory looking. Although it is more common to appear in the armpits and in warmer, more humid areas, the condition can manifest itself in less common places, such as the scalp.

The cause is multifactorial and is associated with genetic mutations and lifestyle habits. Typically, people who consume a high-carbohydrate diet are more predisposed to the disease.

According to the expert heard by Live well, 80% of patients who develop the condition are overweight. Frequent smokers or who have smoked throughout their lives may also be at greater risk of developing it.

There is still no cure for hidradenitis suppurativa when the degree is advanced. Remission occurs when patients discover the disease at an early stage. Monitoring is multidisciplinary and should be done with dermatologists, nutritionists, psychologists and surgeons.

To treat and improve the lesions, specific antibiotics are used that act on the inflammatory response. Patients can also resort to surgery to “stop” the development of the disease and symptoms.

The earlier the diagnosis, the better the response to treatment and disease control.

Source: Maria Cecília Da Matta Rivitti Machado, dermatologist and advisor to the Department of Pediatric Dermatology at SBD (Brazilian Society of Dermatology).