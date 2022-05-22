Almost ready, Apple presents its virtual reality glasses to executives – 05/21/2022

Apple has been developing its own augmented reality glasses for some time now. Now, a confidential source heard by the international news agency Bloomberg says that a version of the product in an advanced stage of development has finally been presented to the company’s executives.

This meeting appears to have come at an important time. According to the source, the executive meeting is rare and happens only four times a year. In addition to 8 directors handpicked by the company, the brand’s chief executive, Tim Cook, would also be present.

Also according to the source, in recent weeks Apple has also accelerated the development of rOS – an abbreviation for reality operating system – customized software that will equip the glasses.

The information that the product was presented to the executive board encouraged those waiting for a glimpse of its look and features. In 2011, it was this same advice who saw – or heard – for the first time the virtual assistant Siri, which a few weeks ago was officially announced and launched on the iPhone.

Launch only in 2023

The development of the operating system and the presentation of the device to the board of executives suggest that its launch should happen very soon.

Market analysts estimate that Apple should reveal its glasses to the world sometime in the next few months, between the end of the year and the beginning of 2023. The launch to consumers should happen in the middle of next year.

Another market source raised a rumor that an overheating problem frustrated the brand’s plans, which were intended to surprise the public on June 6 at the WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference).

About Apple glasses

The brand’s augmented reality device has been under development since 2015 and is called internally by the code N301.

The product is so important to Apple that the company has assigned nearly 2,000 employees to work on the project. A true elite team, made up of engineers who developed the iPhone, iPad and Mac, as well as important people from NASA and the games industry who were hired.

Augmented reality glasses use the device’s lenses to superimpose visual elements onto the real elements the consumer observes. Functionality similar to that presented by HoloLens, from Microsoft, or even the old Glass, from Google.

no easy life

The product development process has gone through several setbacks in recent years. Among them, the difficulty of creating applications that are worth the attention and money of consumers. Overheating and difficulties in finding good cameras that integrate with the product also list the challenges of this project. The very idea of ​​Apple to develop augmented reality glasses was resisted by important engineers of the company at the beginning.

So much infighting and the fragile situation of the global economy has already delayed the delivery of the final product by at least 4 years. Originally, the plan was to release it in 2019 and market it the following year, as the press reported at that time.