Check out all that beets can do for your health

Beetroot is one of the most popular vegetables in Brazil. Its consumption is traditional and it is present in most homes in the country. Best of all, the food has some incredible benefits for human health.

Check out all that beets can offer you and learn two recipes to improve your health.

Discover the benefits of beets for the body

Among its characteristics are the richness of nutrients such as: vitamins A, B1, B2 and B5. It also has a high content of potassium, phosphorus, calcium, sodium, zinc and manganese. The highlights are the high amounts of iron and vitamin C that beets have.

People suffering from anemia can benefit greatly from chioggia iron. In addition, vitamin C helps protect the body and strengthen the immune system. This vitamin enhances the absorption of iron by the body, something difficult to happen in anemic people.

Beetroot also helps to reduce excessive fluid loss, as it contains potassium. Spleen and liver problems end up being fought. In the same way, beets are a holy remedy for those who suffer from constipation.

Recipes to enjoy the benefits of beets for the body:

beet smoothie

1 cup chopped watermelon

5 blueberries

1 beetroot slice

1 tablespoon Peruvian maca

1 teaspoon pink pepper

1 sliver of ginger

300 ml of coconut water

Blend everything in a blender and drink over ice.

Beetroot juice recipe:

Beetroot juice recipe

1 beetroot;

6 celery stalks;

1 green apple;

Half a Japanese cucumber.

How to prepare:

Peel the beetroot, cucumber and apple before cooking. Blend all the items in the blender until the mixture is very homogeneous. Pass through a colander and drink well chilled.