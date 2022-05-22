Check out the unbelievable benefits of cassava right now and include this food in your diet

Curitiba, May 21, 2022, by Caroline Fortunato- Cassava, also known as cassava or cassava, is a root that contains a good source of fiber. You benefits of cassava help to control blood glucose and cholesterol levels, preventing some diseases. Being them: heart attack, diabetes and digestion problems.

As well as having different names according to the region, the benefits of cassava are also varied. Therefore, some of the nutrients in the composition are: potassium, vitamin C and B1, folate and fiber. From this, is it possible to imagine why this root is indicated to be included in the diet? That’s right, because of its high nutritional value. Come check out more details about this root.

What is the benefit of cassava?

Cassava is considered one of the most energetic foods. Since it has been present in the lives of Brazilians since antiquity. According to Viva Bem Uol, on August 16, 2019, by Samantha Cerquetani, the root is part of the daily lives of more than 700 million people in the world, helping mainly in the fight against hunger.

So, now we will show you some of the benefits of cassava and thus you will realize the importance of this food for your daily consumption. Come on!

Assist in muscle contraction;

Aid in the absorption of nutrients in the intestine;

Prevent anemia;

It has anti-inflammatory action;

Improve the immune system;

Reduce cholesterol;

Strengthen the hair;

Antioxidant action;

Improve joint movements;

Neutralize eye diseases.

The origin of cassava comes from many years ago, the indigenous culture has a lot of history to tell about the root. Therefore, according to legend, cassava originated through the early death of Mani who was the granddaughter of the tribe’s leader. And so, she was buried in the hollow where she lived and some time later a plant was born in the same place, the cassava.

What ways to use aipim

There are several ways to use cassava, which is also the joy of people who cannot consume or prefer not to consume gluten. Therefore, the ways to consume are, cooked or in the preparation of some foods such as: chips, soups, purees, cakes and broths. Cassava flour is a well-known way to consume cassava. It is even present in the meal of millions of Brazilians as a side dish.

On the other hand, there is something you need to pay attention to. This is because cassava cannot be consumed raw. By doing this kind of raw consumption, you put yourself at risk of cyanide poisoning. In this case, the following symptoms are common: dizziness, stomach pain, nausea and swelling in the glottis.

And, finally, the Agro Notícias website brings a recipe for cassava chips. Just wash, peel, dry and cut the root into very thin strips. Soon after seasoning with oil, salt and pepper. Then just spread the seasoned slices in a container and take it to the oven for approximately 15 minutes or until they are crispy and golden.

Ingredients:

500 g of cassava;

3 tablespoons of olive oil;

Pepper and salt to taste.

