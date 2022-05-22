Covid-19: health emergency officially comes to an end; know what changes

Implemented in February 2020, the state of health emergency decreed due to Covid-19 officially ends this Sunday (22). The announcement had been made by the Ministry of Health on 22 April. At the time, the folder informed that the decision would have a month to go into effect.

But what does the end of Espin (Public Health Emergency of National Importance) mean? According to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, the measure is of a managerial nature and has nothing to do with the end of the pandemic.

While it was in force, the health emergency opened the possibility of sending extraordinary funds to states and municipalities, it opened exceptions in the rules for the acquisition of inputs and in the hiring of human resources.

According to Queiroga, the “response capacity of the SUS (Unified Health System), the improvement in the epidemiological scenario in the country and the advance of the vaccination campaign” motivated the federal government’s decision to end Espin.

The immunization campaign continues normally, with the extension of the validity of the emergency use of all vaccines and medicines approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for one year after the end of the emergency.

Covid-19 situation in Brazil

On Saturday (21), the average number of daily deaths from Covid-19 in Brazil was 105, which represents a growth of 18% in two weeks. In São Paulo, the number more than doubled in the last 15 days.

The country had 35 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to figures updated by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the Ministry of Health on Saturday (21). The country also recorded about 10,000 cases of the disease caused by SARs-CoV-2. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has recorded 665,528 deaths.

So far 77% of Brazilians have received at least two doses of the vaccine. Less than half took the third dose.

