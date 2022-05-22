Covid-19 represents 41% of cases of severe respiratory syndrome

Photo: Marcelo Oliveira (file/Diary)

The cases of covid-19 again predominated among the occurrences with positive laboratory results for respiratory viruses. Currently, they correspond to 41.8% of cases registered in the last four epidemiological weeks. At the moment, covid-19 has re-emerged as the leading cause of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) among SARS positive results. The analysis was released by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, this Friday, referring to epidemiological week 19, between May 8 and 14.

Influenza vaccination for public transport and education workers takes place this Saturday

The data are part of Fiocruz’s new InfoGripe Bulletin. According to him, 36% of all SARS cases are respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which mainly affects young children. “In the last four epidemiological weeks, the prevalence among notifications with a positive result for respiratory viruses was 3.2% for Influenza A; 0.4% for Influenza B; 36.5% for RSV; and 41.8% for Sars-Cov-2 [covid-19]. Regarding deaths, the presence of these viruses among the positive cases was 4.6% for Influenza A; 0.7% for Influenza B; 6.6% for RSV; and 79.5% for Sars-Cov-2”, highlighted the bulletin.

In view of the new scenario, which points to an increase in SARS cases in the adult population, researcher Marcelo Gomes, coordinator of InfoGripe, recommends special attention in the laboratory network throughout the national territory so that there is adequate identification of viruses associated with this change in recent trend. , in particular to differentiate between cases of covid-19 and influenza.

The entire newsletter can be accessed at Fiocruz page.