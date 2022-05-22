Discover 4 little-known symptoms of Covid-19

After 2 years of the beginning of the pandemic and the emergence of new variants, experts guarantee that the symptoms have also changed. Initially, for example symptoms such as fever, cough and loss or alteration of smell or taste were indicative of the disease. Currently doctors consider symptoms such as headache, sore throat and nasal congestion. Some less obvious symptoms include skin lesions and hearing loss, check it out.

skin wounds

Skin problems such as Covid-related rashes have been detected in one in five patients. These lesions usually disappear after a few days or, in some cases, a few weeks, spontaneously.

Covid nails

They usually appear in a few days or weeks after infection, as the nails grow, the so-called “leukonychia striatum” are horizontal whitish lines that appear on the nails. A red crescent pattern also occurs at the base of the nails. These injuries can cause pain in the patient, but most of the time the nails return to normal after a few weeks.

Loss of hair

In a study of 6,000 people, hair loss was reported by 48% of the patients analyzed, especially in white women and people with severe covid. Experts link the symptom to stress in the body, but the good news is that over time, hair grows back.

Hearing loss or tinnitus

Covid affects the cells of the inner ear, with hearing loss or a constant feeling of tinnitus. In a study with 560 participants, hearing loss was reported by 3.1% of patients. In most cases, the symptoms go away on their own, but there are cases of permanent hearing loss related to covid.