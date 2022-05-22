Do you already know the benefits of beets? Check out what this aphrodisiac food will do for you

Curitiba, May 21, 2022, by Caroline Fortunato- Did you know that beetroot is a root? Yes that’s right. This root is rich in several nutrients that bring several health benefits. Although there are those who do not like this vegetable, it is undeniable how essential it is for health. Thus, many people adapt to their diet because they are aware of the benefits of beet.

It can be consumed in several ways, such as: raw, cooked, in juices or even homemade syrup, beetroot has a strong color and a sweet taste. You benefits of beet are used from disease prevention, as well as relaxation of blood vessels. So, come check out what benefits this root can provide you.

What are the benefits of beetroot

As Gabriela Guimarães and Veridiana Mercateli make clear in an article for Viva Bem Uol, on November 19, 2017, there are many possible benefits of eating beetroot. That is, there are several nutrients found in this root, such as: iron, potassium, magnesium, vitamins A, B and C.

Therefore, if you need to replace these nutrients, a good help can be to add beets to your diet. Because of these nutrients, it is possible to have many benefits from their consumption. Among the main functions of beet are:

Strengthens the immune system;

Prevents cancer;

Prevents premature aging;

Protects the nervous system;

Helps in muscle health;

Prevents and helps fight anemia;

Lowers blood pressure;

Helps performance during training;

Protect the heart;

Controls cholesterol;

It maintains eye health and helps prevent cataracts.

Can you consume beets every day?

An excellent tip is to drink beet juice every day. That’s because, in addition to taking advantage of various nutrients, intake helps relieve constipation and helps in the slimming process. That is, if there was no medical contraindication, it is okay to consume beetroot daily, in its various possibilities.

Discover Beet Syrup

Ever heard of natural beet syrup? So, this is a great natural expectorant that can solve some health issues. In addition to being very useful, this is also a super simple drink to make.

To do this, just place a beetroot slice and a spoon of sugar on a saucer, then continue alternating the two ingredients 5 or 6 times. Finally, let it rest for approximately 12 hours and it is ready to be taken 2 times a day. This was just a tip on how you can use beets, in addition to juices, salads or raw.

You benefits of beet are known mainly to help anemia, however there are several others that can contribute to a healthy life. And so, the Agro Notícias website hopes to have contributed by passing on one more piece of information that can be very useful in your daily life and for your health.

