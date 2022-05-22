Do you know the benefits of avocado seed? Learn all about this excellent source of nutrients

Belo Horizonte, May 21, 2022, by Renata Schmidt – Avocado is an excellent source of good fats. In addition, it is rich in vitamins (A, B and E) and minerals such as magnesium. The fruit is great for people who are on weight loss diets as it keeps you fuller for longer. But, and the avocado seed benefits? You know?

Within this scenario, where the fruit carries numerous consumption advantages, the benefits of the lump avocado, obviously they are on the same level. Considered antifungal, it can even help fight candida, among many other things.

What are the benefits of avocado seed?

Want to know more about the pith of this fruit? Well, pay attention to what AgroNews has prepared to show you about this part and what it can do for your health and nutrition:

Has thermogenic effect

If consumed a few hours before training, avocado helps to give strength and energy for physical activities. Because it is very caloric, it will ensure high performance in training and will help in post-exercise muscle recovery. However, in addition, the seed has thermogenic activities, that is, it helps to eliminate localized fat. Therefore, it proves to be a great complement to weight loss diets.

Among the benefits of avocado seed is the healing power

The avocado pit is used by many to help treat liver and kidney problems, muscle pain, epilepsy, cataracts, among other ailments. But, making it clear that this consumption advantage comes from the Indians, without scientific evidence.

Immune system partner

This part of the fruit contributes to the body’s defenses, thus strengthening the immune system. Not to mention that it relieves inflammation in the digestive system, preventing gastric ulcers and diarrhea.

Anti-inflammatory

According to the article by Taty Bruzzi, published on April 2, 2015, on the blog Na Telinha, by Uol, in addition to the healing power of muscle pain, the avocado pit is anti-inflammatory. Therefore, joint diseases, such as tendinitis, osteoarthritis and others, can be benefited and alleviated.

How to consume avocado pit

The best way to consume this part of the fruit is as flour or in extract form. Thus, it can be included in different types of recipes and ingested without major problems to obtain the avocado seed benefits that we described above.

