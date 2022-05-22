Does Ash Really Work From Compost? See the most practical way to strengthen the health of your plants

Curitiba, May 22, 2022, by Caroline Fortunato- Did you know that the Ashes really work from compost? Follow here how you can use this excellent organic fertilizer in your plantations. As well as the care that must be taken when preparing this fertilizer. Come check!

Wood ash has natural and beneficial uses. However, to obtain them, it is not necessary to burn wood frequently. On the contrary, the tip is to reuse them, collecting the ashes of some pizzeria. And with that you will have a good fertilizer for your planting, because ash really works as fertilizer.

Ash as a natural fertilizer for plants

According to WikiHow, following the correct steps for the application is a good proof of how to use ash as fertilizer. So, knowing that ash really works as a fertilizer, it’s time to check out the step by step.

First, the collection of ashes must follow the tip of collection in some pizzeria or the use of ashes from the fire or fireplace. Then, the proportion to use is 9kg of ash for every 93m² of land, mixing completely with the soil. Another way to make compost is to mix wood ash with compost, making alternating layers of each. From this composition, the ash will help to decompose the organic matter.

After learning how to make your own compost with ash, you can also use it to eliminate pests in your garden, in addition to its usefulness as a fertilizer. Well, well! The ashes help so that these unwanted beings do not appear, just spread a layer of ashes all over the place that is usually attacked and that’s it.

What types of wood cannot be used?

Not all types of wood can be used to be turned into ash for fertilizer. There are some restrictions that you must observe in order not to get the reverse effect. Therefore, the ideal is not to use the following woods:

With resin;

painted;

Wood with glue;

Barbecue ash.

Do all plants like ash as fertilizer?

In the same way that care must be taken when choosing wood for the process of turning ash, it occurs with the question of use in plants. And yes, all plants like ash as a fertilizer. However, care with the amount applied is essential. That is, the ideal is to apply in all seasons of the year about 1 full shovel for species already formed and half for those in formation. If there is any fertilizer left over, store it, as long as it is in a dry and ventilated place.

So, the Ashes really work from compost and help in the maintenance and growth of plants, just use correctly. With these foolproof tips from Agro Noticias, you already have something to apply in your gardening practice.

