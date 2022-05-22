Dolmen – Dark Souls sci-fi

A Soulsborne experience coming from Brazil that leaves something to be desired in the technical aspect.

Dolmen is an intriguing example of the current era in which this industry finds itself. As demonstrated by the fascinating popularity of Elden Ring, we live in a time when the Dark Souls formula has transitioned into the mainstream and is becoming entrenched in all sorts of fan-imagined experiences inspired by the works of the masters. This is something that has been going on for many years, but nowadays it seems that the influence of From Software’s ideas is present in a much broader way, from a metroidvania to an action RPG and many others.

This work by Brazilian Massive Work Studio shows how From Software is shaping the imagination of creators around the world and presents you with an intense Action RPG, with touches of terror and a difficulty that will demand your full attention. Dolmen boasts a lot that seems to be copied directly from the works of this Japanese house, mixed with some of his own ideas and an execution that could betray the hopes of this team. Dolmen is a very challenging game, but it still needs polishing and optimizations to reach the level you really want.

Despite its humble beginnings, Dolmen is clearly a game coming from a team that wants to go further and possibly take the first step towards a future in which it is capable of delivering more epic experiences. It’s an experience in a science fiction environment, with gameplay in the style of Dark Souls, which aims to challenge you through combats and exploration of the levels, with the usual focus on unlocking shortcuts and the feeling that each enemy can defeat you if you don’t have care.

The journey across Revion Prime, a planet full of bugs that want to kill you, means you’ll have to manage your Stamina and hammering buttons doesn’t work. Choose a character from one of the existing classes, with their specific elements, to enter confrontations in which you can alternate between close attacks and firearms. As you’d expect, there are several elements working together to achieve that risk vs reward tone in Dolmen. Here, managing energy is the most important thing, as you’ll have to choose whether you want to use it to fire weapons or activate the Energy Mode that allows you to trigger more powerful elemental attacks.





With a level design that forces you to explore every nook and cranny to find out where to go and where the shortcuts are, Dolmen even forces you to manage your movements for an intensity in gameplay that highlights its difficulty. Imagine a Soulsborne experience adapted to a sci-fi environment and you’ll know right away what Dolmen is. Protect at the right moment, counterattack, dodge attacks that can’t be blocked and attack without melting the stamina bar, is the core concept of Dolmen that works exactly as intended, difficult and demanding.

Dolmen intrigues with the science fiction environment and the use of From Software’s formula, it is clearly a work that derives from the fascination that the team feels for these games and that even turns out to be a great asset. There’s the risk of losing XP, the need to think carefully about the skills and buffs you want to unlock to improve the character to suit your playstyle, and all those mechanics you expect from a good Souls. However, Dolmen reveals its humble origins in its technical aspect.

This is a game whose visual aspect cannot fully satisfy. From the level design to the monsters, Dolmen isn’t a very pretty game to look at, even played on a console like the PS5. The Brazilian team deserves praise for their effort on Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, but you won’t be left with Dolmen in memory for its visuals. However, more importantly, there is the feeling that Dolmen needs some updates for refinement, for polishing the gameplay. The team seems to have decided to put the feeling of heaviness in order to make the combats slower and more intense, something that removes dynamism from the gameplay.

Dolmen is a game for a generation that is clearly addicted to the experiences created by From Software, despite the strong inspirations, it manages to introduce some personal touches and show how a new wave of creators will elevate the formula to new horizons. The good ideas deserved a higher technical level and we hope that this can be achieved in a sequel. As a template for the future, Dolmen is intriguing but needs some polishing.