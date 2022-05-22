EA is mocked by Devolver Digital after rumors of sale

Raju Singh

After making waves with SEGA over the Sonic Origins publicity, Devolver Digital’s social media team has proven to remain sharp. The victim of the time is Electronic Arts, which became the target of mockery by the creator of Fall Guys after rumors about being acquired last Friday (20).

The Twitter post snarled at the FIFA publisher for its strong appeal to in-game commerce and microtransactions in general. According to Devolver’s official profile, those interested in negotiating the possible purchase will end up surprised when they close a deal, because they would need to acquire more parts of the company after that.

Read the shared message below:

Someone will buy EA and find there are ten more smaller purchases after you own it to get all the content.

At the moment, the publication with the acid humor of Devolver already has more than 23.9 thousand likes.

Understand the rumors about EA

According to a report by the Puck website (via Kotaku), EA would be willing to find a new “buyer” or “partner”. The interest would have come long after an attempted merger with the NBCUniversal group earlier in the year and would have been the result of excitement following Microsoft’s purchase of Activision. Click here to learn more.

