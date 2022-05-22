End of an era: remember the covers of the Fifa game, which will change its name from 2023 – Photos

The most famous football game in the world will change its name in 2023. Electronic Arts, the company that produces the game, ended a partnership with FIFA, the maximum football organization, which carried the name of the game. The successor name, according to the company, will be EA Sports FC. As the breakup is only valid from 2023, the 2022 release will still be called FIFA 23. Check out all the covers of the most successful sports game franchise of all time Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 94 – The first game of the franchise featured on the cover the record of a ball dispute between English midfielder David Platt and fellow midfielder Piotr Świerczewski, from Poland. Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 95 – On the game’s global cover, gamers saw Norwegian goalkeeper Erik Thorstvedt Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 96 – The game’s global cover featured Romanian midfielder Ioan Sabău. Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 97 – The first time a Brazilian was on the cover of the game was in 1997, with four-time world champion Bebeto Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 98 – FIFA: Road to World Cup 98 was released on June 17, 1997 and brought several different covers, with national stars stamping the game in their countries, especially David Beckham (left), from England, and Paolo Maldini (right), from Italy Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 99 – The international version of the game featured Dutch attacking midfielder Dennis Bergkamp on the cover. Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 2000 – The game had on the cover with the English defender Sol Campbell Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 2001 – With many covers around the world, he even had the Dutch Edgar Davids as a featured player Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 2002 – The game’s world cover was by goalkeeper Iker Casillas, then a Real Madrid promise Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 2003 – The world cover of the game came with the Brazilian left-back Roberto Carlos accompanied by the Welsh midfielder Ryan Giggs and the Dutch defensive midfielder Edgar Davids. Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 2004 – The 2004 cover was the same all over the world, with midfielders Ronaldinho Gaúcho (Brazil) and Alessandro Del Piero (Italy) and striker Thierry Henry (France) Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 2005 – The game’s cover trio consisted of midfielder Patrick Vieira (France) and forwards Fernando Morientes (Spain) and Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine). Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 06 – The game’s cover featured English striker Wayne Rooney alongside Brazilian midfielder Ronaldinho Gaúcho on the cover. Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 07 – In the international version, the cover stars were once again Wayne Rooney and Ronaldinho Gaúcho Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 08 – For the third consecutive year, Ronaldinho Gaúcho and Wayne Rooney shared the FIFA global cover Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 09 – For the fourth and final year, the double between Wayne Rooney and Ronaldinho Gaúcho was printed on the cover of FIFA Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 10 – EA has reverted to the strategy of multiple regional skins, without a single global one. The international cover was by Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Theo Walcott, an English trio Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 11 – A Brazilian returned to the game’s international covers. Kaka and Wayne Rooney were the stars Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 12 – The game’s cover featured Wayne Rooney for the seventh and final time, again alongside Kaka Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 13 – The 20th edition of FIFA was the first since 2005 without Wayne Rooney on the cover. Lionel Messi was chosen for the edition Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 14 – The following year, the game also brought the Argentine as the main star of its global cover. Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 15 – The game once again had Lionel Messi as the great star of the global cover Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 16 – For the fourth year in a row, the game featured Lionel Messi on the cover. Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 17 – In an unprecedented way, Electronic Arts left the decision of who would stamp the cover to the fans, who defined the German Marco Reus as the great chosen Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 18 – The game came with Cristiano Ronaldo on its world cover in 2018 Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 19 – The cover came with highlight to Neymar. Alongside the Brazilian, the Argentinian Dybala and the Belgian Kevin De Bruyne Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 20 – Hazard and van Dijk were the players on the cover of FIFA 20. The two stars, however, did not share the same art Disclosure / EA Sports

FIFA 21 – Kylian Mbappé was the protagonist of the game’s cover for the first time Disclosure / EA Sports