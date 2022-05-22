Find out what to do when you swallow fishbones!

Who never choked on a thorn while eating fish, right? That’s why it’s so important to know what to do when this happens, after all, at the moment anxiety takes over and, if we don’t know what to do, the process takes much longer.

So, don’t give in to the myths, make the wisest choice and use the safest method of choking yourself. Fish is delicious meat, but if you’re not careful when eating it, it can be quite dangerous too!

So don’t even think about just drinking liquids or struggling to swallow, otherwise you could end up hurting your throat even more. Find out about the best methods to get rid of choking.

What to do when you swallow a fishbone

First, keep calm. It may sound crazy, but the thorn is stuck there, nothing much has happened until you take the next step. Don’t make desperate efforts to get it down.

Avoid drinking liquids, they will go straight through the pimple and won’t make it move, it will just give you a feeling of relief for a few seconds.

eat a piece of bread

This is a good tip: take a loaf of bread, cut it in half and make a ball with the crumb. Without chewing too much, swallow and see if the thorn has gone down or not. If it hasn’t come down yet, repeat the process until you see that it has finally run its natural course.

It is important that you do not make very large balls with the bread crumbs, after all, if the thorn is of a considerable size, you may face problems with the bread stuck in your throat as well.

It’s important not to keep trying to stick your fingers down your throat, remember that the spikes are sharp and can hurt your throat a lot if you do it wrong.

Get ready to get a satisfying result using the bread technique. Share this with your friends who wouldn’t know what to do when you swallow a fishbone!