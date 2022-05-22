find out which fruit is good for the heart

The secret to achieving a long and healthy life goes through anyone’s food base. In this sense, it is worth knowing a fruit that is good for the heart. Recent studies have shown that cranberry helps immensely in improving the human cardiovascular system.

See too: Bacon can be as dangerous as cigarettes for health

Research points out that cranberry powder has the potential to dilate arteries and improve blood flow. This discovery made the food gain the reputation of being the fruit that is good for people’s hearts.

How was the research on the fruit that is good for the heart?

The research data were announced in the specialized journal Food & Function in March of this year. In all, 45 healthy adult men were subjected to daily consumption of cranberry. They ate 9 grams of fruit powder mixed in water.

To achieve the observed results, a series of measurements and examinations were necessary. The scientists looked at flow-mediated dilation, heart rate, blood pressure, blood lipid and glucose levels.

All this information served as subsidies for studies that pointed out the fruit that is good for the heart.

Cranberry improves blood flow

At the end of the tests, it was found that the cranberry powder helped to dilate the arteries and considerably improved the flow of blood through the human body. The effect can contribute to several patients, but it is still in the study phase.

It is worth noting that no significant change effect was noted on heart rate and blood pressure. However, according to the researchers, daily consumption for 30 days can improve the quality of blood flow through the vascular system.

The gains would be aimed at the metabolic realm of healthy adult men. New research on the topic should be done soon by more scientists.