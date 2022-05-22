First monkeypox infected in Germany is a Brazilian

German health authorities reported on Friday the first case of monkeypox in that country. The virus was detected the day before, by the Institute of Microbiology of the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr), and the patient is a Brazilian who is on a tour of Europe.

The information was confirmed by the German news agency DW.

Rashes are among the main manifestations of smallpox (Shutterstock)

He originally arrived in Portugal, passed through Spain and was in Munich for a week, after a brief stay in Düsseldorf and Frankfurt. The patient sought medical attention after experiencing skin rashes, one of the symptoms of the disease. Diagnosed, the Brazilian was placed in isolation at a clinic in the city.

Unprecedented outbreak of monkeypox in Europe

The caution of the German health authorities is justified. Since last March, several cases of the disease, commonly restricted to some regions of Africa, have been confirmed in the United Kingdom, Italy, Sweden, Spain, Portugal and, more recently, in the United States and Canada. The World Health Organization (WHO) is monitoring the occurrences to detect possible outbreaks.

Monkeypox is not an easily transmitted disease, and death only occurs in extremely rare cases. Although, among the cases detected so far, the majority are men who have had sex with partners of the same sex, there is still no robust evidence to confirm the thesis that the disease is sexually transmitted.