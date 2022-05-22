Focus of Spain, Madrid reveals 30 cases of monkeypox; Germany confirms 2 more

The disease is said to be contagious and spreads through respiratory droplets, body fluids from an infected person, contaminated objects and even from mother to child.

EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Monkeypox cases continue to rise in European countries



The city of Madridat Spainconfirmed 30 cases of monkey pox, with positive PCR, this Saturday, 21. Health authorities also reported that another 39 suspects are being investigated, making the region the main source of contagion in the country, which has more cases being studied in other parts of the nation. The Madrid outbreak is the biggest recorded so far. Tracing work carried out by public health teams in the country’s capital determined that the majority of confirmed cases are associated with a sauna, which was closed on Saturday. Also this Saturday, another European capital, Berlinat Germanyconfirmed two more cases of the disease.

In Spain, most confirmations of cases have been given by the regional health authorities since, so far, the Ministry of Health has confirmed only seven and considers the remaining suspects, with processes in sequencing. Apparently, the monkeypox virus takes much longer to sequence than others, such as Sars-Cov-2. Therefore, the final results should only be released until next Wednesday, the 25th. People infected or under investigation have to isolate themselves at home and can only go out for medical attention. People who come into contact with them do not need to go into quarantine, but they must reduce interactions with other people and constantly wear a protective mask, according to the protocol developed by technicians from the Spanish National Health System.

In Germany, health authorities in Berlin confirmed, also this Saturday, 21, two more cases of monkeypox in the capital of the country, bringing the number of confirmed infections in German territory to three. “Two smallpox cases have been confirmed in Berlin. However, we can assume that more cases will be reported in the coming days. The patients’ condition is stable,” the regional Department of Health said in a statement. The head of German Regional Health, Ulrike Gote, said that “there is no reason to panic, but there is reason to be cautious, as many of the scientific conclusions about the disease are still preliminary due to its rarity”. “Experts assume that there is no need to fear a new pandemic. But we must act now quickly and consistently to detect and contain infections,” she added.

Monkeypox is a contagious disease that is spread between people by large respiratory droplets during close and prolonged contact, contact with an infected person’s bodily fluids or contaminated objects, and even from mother to child.

*With information from EFE