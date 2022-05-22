‘Grazing’: What does snacking reveal about mental health? – 05/21/2022

The practice of snacking continuously throughout the day, even without hunger, is known as grazing. Identifying this behavior can help prevent disorders associated with psychological and eating problems.

This is the conclusion of the doctoral study Eating behaviors in community and overweight and obesity contexts: understanding and evaluating Grazing, defended in FFCLRP (Faculty of Philosophy, Sciences and Letters of Ribeirão Preto) at USP, in March, by psychologist Marília Consolini Teodoro, under the guidance of Professor Carmem Beatriz Neufeld.

Research shows the importance of preventive work on emotion regulation to prevent the manifestation of this type of behavior, which is associated with psychological and eating problems.

Marília explains that grazing, a topic that has been little studied in Brazil, is the name given to eating small or modest amounts of food in a repetitive and unplanned way, without being in response to the feeling of hunger or satiety, with some level of feeling of loss of energy. control.

According to Professor Carmem, “at first, it is not necessarily a problematic behavior or associated with a psychopathology”. But she explains that it can generate consequences associated with “a greater probability of developing a psychopathology, a pathology of eating behavior”.

Therefore, the identification of this behavior, the researcher points out, may provide “new investigations for more targeted interventions, especially in the area of ​​food problems”.

As well as multifactorial approaches to treating these conditions, which “often are not considered a mental disorder, but are extremely related to psychological conditions”, so that patients are cared for in an integrative way and the results are more effective.

The study hypothesized the understanding that grazing works as an emotional regulation mechanism for anxiety relief, for example. Other studies have already associated the behavior, mainly, with obesity, difficulty losing weight and other types of eating disorders and depressive and anxious symptoms.

“Weight is extremely related to psychological conditions, as well as behavioral conditions, as is the case of this specific behavior”, says Marília.

The researcher investigated and evaluated the manifestation of this behavior in the Brazilian population, with a community sample of 542 people, in which most were at a weight level considered normal, and a clinical sample of 281 people, with participants who had some level of obesity.

Marília says that the samples were compared to “also understand if there was any difference in the manifestation of this behavior”.

In the clinical sample, grazing was more harmful, but it also manifested itself significantly in the community sample, which indicates “the relevance of this behavior in Brazil”.

The researchers divided the manifestation of this behavior into two groups: repetitive grazing, which occurs continuously, but is milder, less harmful and less associated with loss of control; and compulsive grazing, more associated with loss of control and psychological symptoms.

Another result that caught the attention of the researchers was that stress presented a variation of compulsive grazing, more associated with loss of control. “So we understand that stress seems to be a variable that collaborates, that is related to the manifestation of this behavior.”

Questionnaire adaptation and validation

For the research, the Repeat Questionnaire (Rep(eat)-Q) was used, a tool that investigates the relationship between grazing and the Body Mass Index (BMI) and psychopathology. BMI is an index used worldwide to find out if a person is at their ideal weight, dividing their weight by their height squared.

The questionnaire was adapted and validated by the researchers for the Brazilian population, through stages of evaluation and pilot study, until reaching the final version adapted as the Continuous Belisco Questionnaire. A sociodemographic questionnaire and a questionnaire to assess anxiety, depression and stress symptoms were also applied.

Altogether, the research had four stages. In the first, the researchers outlined an overview of the psychological assessment of eating disorders and associated eating problems, presenting the concept of grazing and the instruments available for the assessment.

The second was a review of the literature on the topic and the definitions used, population studied, prevalence and associations already found on behavior, in addition to the gaps that still exist on the issue.

The third was the adaptation and validation of the questionnaire for the Brazilian population and, finally, the application to community and clinical samples, in addition to comparison analyzes between them.